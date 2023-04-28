Msht Head and Shoulder

MSHT Head&Shoulders indicator for MT4 automatically scans the chart for head and shoulders candlestick patterns. Obviously, the scanner shows the Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern Name, Age, and Chart time frame in which the head and shoulders pattern is identified.

Furthermore, the scanner displays the inverted head and shoulders pattern also. So, forex traders can BUY or SELL based on the head and shoulders candlestick pattern. Additionally, the indicator also scans and plots emerging head and shoulders patterns. So, forex traders can follow the pattern and prepare technical trading strategies in advance.

The indicator is well suited for new and advanced forex traders. It can be applied to all intraday chart time frames and the daily, weekly, and monthly charts.


