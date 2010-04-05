Smart Hedge Trader MT4

Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor

Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5

Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters.

This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity.

Features:

  • Dynamic Hedging Mechanism: Automatically opens and manages hedged positions based on real-time market behavior.
  • Profit Cycle Management: Allows you to set profit targets that, once reached, close all trades and reset the cycle.
  • Daily Risk Limits: Trading pauses after reaching a daily profit or loss cap, then resumes the next day.
  • Optimized Defaults: Comes preconfigured for XAUUSD, with optional set files available for other instruments.
  • VPS-Ready: Designed for continuous operation in low-latency environments.

Important Note:
Smart Hedge Trader is intended for use in demo or evaluation environments. Please verify compatibility with your broker’s trading conditions and risk policies before use.

For any setup questions or support, feel free to reach out via the MQL5 chat system.


Altri dall’autore
HFT Prop Firm Pass EA Meta5
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Introducing the HFT EA a dedicated tool tailored for High Frequency Trading (HFT) Prop Firm evaluation challenges. Available on MT4 and MT5 MT4 Link:   HFT Prop Firm Pass EA   Meta4 Purpose-Built for Evaluation Accounts HFT EA is engineered to operate within   demo-based prop firm challenges , focusing on high-speed order execution during major sessions. It includes logic specifically adapted for market conditions during economic news releases. Key Features Smart Trade Activation : Trades open
Fast Trades Manager for MT4
Adil Mohsine
Utilità
Introducing our advanced Fast Trades Manager for MT4 Designed to seamlessly copy trades and provide comprehensive trade statistics. Link to MT5 version: Fast Trades Manager for MT5 Key features include: Fast Trade Copying: Efficiently copy trades from one broker to another, ensuring your strategies are implemented across different platforms. MT5 support: Fast copying between different terminal version, you copy trades from MT4 to MT5 or the opposite from MT5 to MT4 easier. Symbol Copying with S
HFT Prop Firm Pass EA Meta4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Introducing the HFT EA a dedicated tool tailored for High Frequency Trading (HFT) Prop Firm evaluation challenges. Now with   Version 1.2   and enhanced optimization. Available on MT4 and MT5 MT5 Link:   HFT Prop Firm Pass EA Meta5 Purpose-Built for Evaluation Accounts HFT EA is engineered to operate within   demo-based prop firm challenges , focusing on high-speed order execution during major sessions. It includes logic specifically adapted for market conditions during economic news releases.
Fast Trades Manager for MT5
Adil Mohsine
Utilità
Introducing our advanced   Fast Trades Manager for MT5 Designed to seamlessly copy trades and provide comprehensive trade statistics. Link to MT4 version: Fast Trades Manager for MT4 Key features include: Fast Trade Copying: Efficiently copy trades from one broker to another, ensuring your strategies are implemented across different platforms. MT4 support: Fast copying between different terminal version, you copy trades from MT4 to MT5 or the opposite from MT5 to MT4 easier. Symbol Copying with
Smart Hedge Trader MT5
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT5 Expert Advisor Link to MT4 version Smart Hedge Trader MT4 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using a dynamic hedging approach combined with configurable risk controls. It operates by analyzing market conditions and executing calculated strategies to manage exposure across multiple positions. This EA is suitable for traders seeking a structured, automated trading system that adapts to market volatility with minimal manual input. Features
