GlobalMarketNavigator EA MT4

Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA, a cutting-edge trading tool designed with the modern trader in mind. Developed by Azad Gorgis and backed by rigorous market analysis, this Expert Advisor is your gateway to navigating the complex terrains of forex, gold, and oil markets with unparalleled precision and efficiency.

Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise

For:

  1. Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11
  2. Oil = 30M, RSI = 11
  3. CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11
  4. NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11
  5. RSI = 11 etc..
    6.

Key Features:


- Dynamic RSI-Based Strategy: Utilizes a customizable RSI period to identify optimal entry and exit points, ensuring your trading strategy remains adaptable to market changes.

- Flexible Lot Size Management: From a minimum of 0.01 lots to a maximum of 30 lots, you have full control over your trading volume, allowing for meticulous risk management tailored to your comfort level.

- Advanced Risk Control: With an optional risk control mechanism, you can automatically adjust lot sizes based on a predetermined risk percentage per trade, maximizing your profit potential while safeguarding your investments.

- Strategic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Set your stop loss and take profit levels in pips to protect your trades and lock in profits, with the flexibility to adjust these parameters according to your trading strategy.

- Limited Trade Execution: Control the maximum number of trades to maintain your desired level of market exposure, ensuring that your trading strategy stays within manageable risk parameters.


Technical Specifications:


- RSI Period Customization: Tailor the RSI period to fit the specific dynamics of the forex, gold, and oil markets, allowing for a strategy that responds to the volatility and trends unique to these assets.

- Automatic Lot Size Calculation: Whether you're focusing on preserving capital or aiming for aggressive growth, the EA's lot size calculation adjusts in real-time to align with your risk management preferences.

- Market Analysis Tools: Incorporates stochastic indicators and exponential moving averages (EMAs) to provide a comprehensive view of market trends and momentum, aiding in the decision-making process.


Why GlobalMarketNavigator EA?


Designed for traders who demand excellence and precision, the GlobalMarketNavigator EA stands out for its robust analytical framework, customizable settings, and user-friendly interface. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the markets, this EA offers a strategic edge in your trading endeavors.


Empower Your Trading Journey: Join the ranks of successful traders who have transformed their trading strategy with the GlobalMarketNavigator EA. Experience the confidence that comes from trading with an expertly developed tool that prioritizes efficiency, precision, and adaptability.


Get Started Now: Unlock the potential of your trading strategy. Visit our MQL5 profile at Azad Gorgis's MQL5 Profile to download the GlobalMarketNavigator EA and embark on a journey to trading success.


Elevate your trading to the next level with GlobalMarketNavigator EA – your partner in navigating the complexities of the financial markets.

Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione