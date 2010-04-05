Ichiichiichiku
- Experts
- Chi Sum Poon
- Versione: 5.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Ichiichiichiku
This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 2-ichimoku conversion, base line, total 10 MAs indicators.
Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale.
This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.
======
一齊一齊一齊沽
此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 2 條 ichimoku conversion, base line 指標共10條MA, 作出交易;
可玩單注, 可玩馬丁
此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......