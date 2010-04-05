UltraGold EA
- Experts
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
This EA was designed for xauusd trading. Three indicators were used as the stretagy. The lot size can be multiplied by 2.0 and 3.0 (martingale). Maximun order can be adjusted to be 6 to 9 orders.
Recommend
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$1,000 OR 10,000 USC
|Currency Pair
|XAU/USD
|Time Frame
|M1
|Relative DD
|48.55%
|CAGR
|54.29%
|Profit factor
|13.94
|Winrate
|61.99%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
See more details about this EA Forex