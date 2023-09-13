Vision Fx v

Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience.





Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding against elevated spreads and offering the freedom to trade with either a fixed or automatic lot size. Recommendations:





Currency pair: All fx pairs but recommend EUR USD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit : $100

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

LOT SIZE: we have an auto lot size but you can change to your preferred







