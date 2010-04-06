Multicurrency Hedge MT4

Multicurrency Hedge is an Automatic Trading Robot based on Standard Deviation. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

The Main trade is when the price goes beyond the Standard Deviation on the Main Currency pair, and then the trading on other pairs is executed, the Multicurrency Grid is Activated.

Install EA on VPS and on one Currency pair "EURUSD", Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500.


PARAMETERS:

SD_TIMEFRAME - time frame for signals search;

SD_APRICE - price type;

STDDEV - parameters for optimization. start 10, step 10 end 1000;

AVSD_PERIOD - period of averaging values of the standard deviation of the price;

AVSD_DEVIATION - coefficient of standard deviation of the price;

START_LOT - starting lot for each N balance;

FROM_BALANCE - N balance for lot calculation;

STEP_ORDERS - step of orders;

STEP_MULTIPLIER - order multiplier;

LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier;

STOPLOSS_PCT - stoploss in % of balance;

TAKEPTROFIT_PCT - TakeProfit in % of balance ;

MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread;

NEW_CYCLE - new order cycle;

MAGIC - magic number;

COMMENT - comment on the orders;

START_TIME, END_TIME - time of trade start and end;

ATIREQUOTE_COUNT, ATIREQUOTE_PAUSE - setting up the anti-call function;

SYMBOLS_1, SYMBOLS_2 - trade symbols (DO NOT CHANGE);

BREAK_1, BREAK_2 - pause in minutes between order opening;

MAX_ORDERS - maximum orders of one symbol;

TRADE_ON_MONDAY...FRIDAY - trade by days of the week;

TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - trade stop;

INFO - show information;

USE_BALANCE - use % of balance for trading, analog of auto fill;

CLOSE_ALL_FRIDAY/ DAILY   - close on Friday/ Daily, if drawdown is less than n%;

CLOSE_HOUR, CLOSE_MINUTE - closing time;
