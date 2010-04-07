Breakout Recovery Auto EA

🔹 Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2  
🔹 Version: 2.3  
🔹 Symbol: XAUUSD  
🔹 Timeframe: M15 (recommended)  
🔹 Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)  
🔹 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
🔸 Description:
Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry.
✅ Features:
*Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand indicator
*Bi-directional recovery: both Buy and Sell recoveries based on grid and gap
*Supports up to **6 recovery orders** and lot multiplier
*Dynamic Take Profit based on position size
*Built-in time filter, max spread filter
*Visual panel with close button and profit display
*Uses 200 EMA (H1) to confirm breakout trend direction
*The EA allows users to customize the EMA period and timeframe for trend confirmation. Default is EMA200 on H1.
//== GENERAL SETTINGS ==
Lot Size   // Initial lot size for the first order
Multiplier   // Lot multiplier for recovery orders (e.g., 2x each step)
Max Orders   // Maximum number of orders allowed (including initial entry)
CloseProfit1   // Take profit target (USD) when there is only 1 order
CloseProfit2   // Take profit target (USD) when there are multiple orders
Slippage   // Maximum slippage allowed when sending orders (in points)
Max Spread   // Maximum spread allowed for trading (in points)
Magic Number   // Unique identifier for EA's trades
//== TIME FILTER ==
UseTimeFilter  // Enable or disable trading time filter
TradeStartHour  // Trading start hour (server time, 0 = midnight)
TradeEndHour   // Trading end hour (server time, 24 = midnight of next day)
//== EMA FILTER ==
EmaTimeframe  // Timeframe for EMA filter
EmaPeriod       // EMA period for trend filter
MinDistanceFromEMA // Minimum allowed price distance from EMA (in points) before opening a trade
MaxDistanceFromEMA // Maximum allowed price distance from EMA (in points) before opening a trade
//== RECOVERY GAPS ==
Gap1   // Minimum price gap (in points) for 2nd Buy/Sell order (after 1st)
Gap2 // Gap for 3rd order
Gap3   // Gap for 4th order
Gap4   // Gap for 5th order
Gap5   // Gap for 6th order
📌 Important:
This EA requires a free custom indicator called **"shved_supply_and_demand"**  
Please download it here and place it in your **Indicators** folder:
👉https://www.mql5.com/en/code/14545
⚙️ Recommended Settings:
Account size: $500+
Lot Size: 0.01
Max Orders: 6
Multiplier: 2.0
Timeframe : M15
❗ Warning:
As with any martingale-based recovery system, always test on demo and adjust settings to your risk profile. Never use high lots with low capital.


