Breakout Recovery Auto EA

🔹 Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2

🔹 Version: 2.3

🔹 Symbol: XAUUSD

🔹 Timeframe: M15 (recommended)

🔹 Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)

🔹 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

🔸 Description:

Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry.

✅ Features:

*Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand indicator

*Bi-directional recovery: both Buy and Sell recoveries based on grid and gap

*Supports up to **6 recovery orders** and lot multiplier

*Dynamic Take Profit based on position size

*Built-in time filter, max spread filter

*Visual panel with close button and profit display

*Uses 200 EMA (H1) to confirm breakout trend direction

*The EA allows users to customize the EMA period and timeframe for trend confirmation. Default is EMA200 on H1.

//== GENERAL SETTINGS ==

Lot Size // Initial lot size for the first order

Multiplier // Lot multiplier for recovery orders (e.g., 2x each step)

Max Orders // Maximum number of orders allowed (including initial entry)

CloseProfit1 // Take profit target (USD) when there is only 1 order

CloseProfit2 // Take profit target (USD) when there are multiple orders

Slippage // Maximum slippage allowed when sending orders (in points)

Max Spread // Maximum spread allowed for trading (in points)

Magic Number // Unique identifier for EA's trades

//== TIME FILTER ==

UseTimeFilter // Enable or disable trading time filter

TradeStartHour // Trading start hour (server time, 0 = midnight)

TradeEndHour // Trading end hour (server time, 24 = midnight of next day)

//== EMA FILTER ==

EmaTimeframe // Timeframe for EMA filter

EmaPeriod // EMA period for trend filter

MinDistanceFromEMA // Minimum allowed price distance from EMA (in points) before opening a trade

MaxDistanceFromEMA // Maximum allowed price distance from EMA (in points) before opening a trade

//== RECOVERY GAPS ==

Gap1 // Minimum price gap (in points) for 2nd Buy/Sell order (after 1st)

Gap2 // Gap for 3rd order

Gap3 // Gap for 4th order

Gap4 // Gap for 5th order

Gap5 // Gap for 6th order

📌 Important:

This EA requires a free custom indicator called **"shved_supply_and_demand"**

Please download it here and place it in your **Indicators** folder:

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

Account size: $500+

Lot Size: 0.01

Max Orders: 6

Multiplier: 2.0

Timeframe : M15

❗ Warning: