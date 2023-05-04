BUY INDICATOR AND GET A PIVOT POINT EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS!

ITALO PIVOTS INDICATOR is the best pivot point indicator for strong price reversals and continuations of price movements ever created, and why is that? You will have for the first time inside a pivot point indicator the pivots above the monthly, so, you will have the 3-month pivot lines, 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 5 years and 10 years, very strong support and resistances. Not only that but for the first time you will be able to put every single pivot period on the same chart, this means you will be able to look for confluences putting for example the 1-year pivot point with the 2 year and 5 years, or any other pivot you want, all together, at the same time.

The Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, Indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many pivot point indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, does not have all important pivot periods, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Pivots Indicator is different, the Italo Pivots Indicator is the most complete pivot point indicator ever created, shows every single important pivot points periods, clear lines to buy and sell, all pivot types from Standard to CPR pivot points, an smart panel where you can choose the pivot period individually or combined on the same chart and alerts on all pivots if you like. So, you will be able to see clearly, with precision when market is going to revert or breakout, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Pivots Indicator is profitable and stable , and it will show you real reversals of price movement and continuations of price on the amazing pivot point levels . The Italo Pivots Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next reversal and breakout It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands a predictor of market movement in a very precise way.

The Indicator does not repaint , the Italo Pivots Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows a red, green and grey lines, colored red and green lines are the resistance and support lines and the grey one is the pivot line. Also, above all pivots, you will have the information of that pivot on the chart, showing the period, if it is a support or resistance and the price. With that you can put a lot of pivots on the same chart and see what exactly every pivot are, serving as a guide to look at the pivots on the chart to enter the market with confluences to confirm the movement.

Now you have the perfect pivot point indicator, you will see and trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best pivot point tool to enter the market, all important pivot point periods for you to choose, or to put them on your chart at the same time. With this you will have more probability than any other trader on the market to predict its movement and achieve what you want!





MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97777

User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753134



Benefits of Italo Pivots Indicator

Unique Algorithm and Smart Panel

Predict Reversals and Continuations of price.

All Important Pivot Point Periods: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly (3 months), Half yearly (6 months), Yearly (1-year), Bi yearly (2 years) , Tri yearly (3 years) , Quinquennially (5 years), Decennially (10 years).

Identify in a precise way the reversal movements putting together all pivots you want on the chart.

Time-frames: All

Assets: All

Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information

Does not repaint

Alerts on support and resistance lines, pivot lines and middle lines if you like.

Option of Popup Alerts, push notifications and e-mail notifications.

Full customization: Color and styles of all lines.

Excellent product support



Important Parameters Number of pivots to show: Here is how many pivots on the past chart to show, so, if you put 10 and the pivot chose was the daily you will have on the chart the pivots from the last 10 days, if you put weekly would be 10 weeks and so on.

Show Pivot Lines/Labels and Prices: Here you can choose if you want to see just the pivot lines, labels or prices.

Shift factor for price labels: The more you increase this number you will have more distance between the price labels and the pivot lines.

Styles: Here you can change every single color of all support and resistance lines, middle lines, show middle lines or not, width of lines and even put "true/false" to show neon into the pivot lines and so on.

Alerts: Here you can choose what alert you want, Popup, Push notifications and E-mail notifications. Also on which pivot you want the alert: Alert when touch PP (Pivot point), R1/S1 (Support and Resistance 1), R2/S2, R3/S3, R4/S4, R5/S5 and alerts on all mid pivots.

Popup message for calculated pivots: I recommend you to put true, this option will show a popup when your metatrader historical data is not enough to make the calculations for the selected pivot to appear. Watch the video on the product page to know how to easily download a lot of historical data fast.

I will always help you if you have any questions For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr
































