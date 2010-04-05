The star AI eurusd MT4

The Star AI EURUSD – Precision Expert Advisor Powered by GPT

I proudly present The Star AI EURUSD, my latest Expert Advisor, developed through in-depth analysis and artificial intelligence integration. This EA is specifically designed for the EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF currency pair, ensuring high performance in complex decision-making by leveraging the power of GPT-based forecasting and risk assessment. Built for serious traders who demand institutional-grade AI. Direct access to advanced models and professional risk management delivers an edge retail tools simply can’t match.

This isn’t just an EA - It’s your AI-powered advantage in the market.

Why Choose The Star AI EURUSD ?

AI-Powered Forecasting: Utilizes GPT for market prediction and risk analysis—no additional API keys required for initial use.

Tailored Algorithm: Each currency pair has its own specific behavior. That's why this EA is exclusively optimized for EURUSD, maximizing confidence and accuracy in trade execution.

Seamless Integration: Quick and easy setup—no complicated installations or external API configurations needed.

Key Features

Custom GPT Forecasting Model : Designed specifically for EURUSD. It delivers precision by interpreting real-time GPT data streams.

Flexible TP Levels : Take Profit levels are dynamically determined by GPT's forecasts, enhancing the EA’s adaptability to changing market conditions.

Built-In Recovery Model : In case the market moves against your position, the EA will automatically apply a recovery mechanism to close trades in profit.

Backtesting Notes

Backtesting is supported from January, 2021, using recorded GPT and neural forecast data.

Trades prior to this date will not be AI-predicted and should not be used to evaluate performance.

All costs related to GPT and Neural forecasts up to the EA’s release are already covered and included.

IMPORTANT: To continue receiving live GPT forecasts and maintain top-tier performance after the EA’s release, you will need to acquire your own API key. Detailed instructions are available on my blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761798

MT5 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127598

Recommendations:

Currency pair:

EURUSD

Timeframe:

H1 Min deposit :

$1000

Account type:

ECN, Hedge, Raw/Low spread

Leverage

1:100, 1:500

Base Risk Per Trade:

up to 10%







Setup Instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761798

The price will increase by $150 with every 10 purchases. Final price $3000

Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the, be sure to write me a message.



Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.

I wish success to all traders.







