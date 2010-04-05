The star AI eurusd MT4
- Experts
- Encho Enev
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The Star AI EURUSD – Precision Expert Advisor Powered by GPT
I proudly present The Star AI EURUSD, my latest Expert Advisor, developed through in-depth analysis and artificial intelligence integration. This EA is specifically designed for the EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF currency pair, ensuring high performance in complex decision-making by leveraging the power of GPT-based forecasting and risk assessment. Built for serious traders who demand institutional-grade AI. Direct access to advanced models and professional risk management delivers an edge retail tools simply can’t match.
This isn’t just an EA - It’s your AI-powered advantage in the market.
Why Choose The Star AI EURUSD ?
- AI-Powered Forecasting: Utilizes GPT for market prediction and risk analysis—no additional API keys required for initial use.
- Tailored Algorithm: Each currency pair has its own specific behavior. That's why this EA is exclusively optimized for EURUSD, maximizing confidence and accuracy in trade execution.
- Seamless Integration: Quick and easy setup—no complicated installations or external API configurations needed.
Key Features
- Custom GPT Forecasting Model: Designed specifically for EURUSD. It delivers precision by interpreting real-time GPT data streams.
- Flexible TP Levels: Take Profit levels are dynamically determined by GPT's forecasts, enhancing the EA’s adaptability to changing market conditions.
- Built-In Recovery Model: In case the market moves against your position, the EA will automatically apply a recovery mechanism to close trades in profit.
Backtesting Notes
- Backtesting is supported from January, 2021, using recorded GPT and neural forecast data.
- Trades prior to this date will not be AI-predicted and should not be used to evaluate performance.
- All costs related to GPT and Neural forecasts up to the EA’s release are already covered and included.
IMPORTANT: To continue receiving live GPT forecasts and maintain top-tier performance after the EA’s release, you will need to acquire your own API key. Detailed instructions are available on my blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761798
MT5 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127598
Recommendations:
|Currency pair:
|EURUSD
|Timeframe:
|H1
|Min deposit :
|$1000
|Account type:
|ECN, Hedge, Raw/Low spread
|Leverage
|1:100, 1:500
|Base Risk Per Trade:
|up to 10%
Setup Instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761798
Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the, be sure to write me a message.
The price will increase by $150 with every 10 purchases. Final price $3000
The price will increase by $150 with every 10 purchases. Final price $3000
Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.
I wish success to all traders.