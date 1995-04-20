Basic Fork
- Indicatori
- Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
- Versione: 2.2
- Aggiornato: 2 dicembre 2024
Very useful indicator, you won't be able to be without it. Essential for scalping. It shows rebound levels, top and bottom, forming a fork that surrounds the price. Each level has two blue controls associated to change it, has one green control for rebound mode: High/Low or Open/Close, and has a red breakage alert control.
Features:
-Two independent modes of operation: High/Low, Open/Close.
-When one level is broken it shows the next one in the same direction.
-The levels closest to the price are updated automatically.
-With the blue controls we can vary the fork levels independently.
-The values of each level and the distance between levels in pips, are shown at the top left.
-Option to show the ask price in the last 4 candles.
Green controls.
When activated it changes to open/close mode and turns yellow.
Breakage alerts.
Red controls: the level is locked and turns yellow. The breakage alert message specifies the level, symbol and period.
Recommended indicators: Fork, Deviation Index, Trend Detector Monitor