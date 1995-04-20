Basic Fork

Very useful indicator, you won't be able to be without it. Essential for scalping. It shows rebound levels, top and bottom, forming a fork that surrounds the price. Each level has two blue controls associated to change it, has one green control for rebound mode: High/Low or Open/Close, and has a red breakage alert control.

Features:

 -Two independent modes of operation: High/Low, Open/Close.

 -When one level is broken it shows the next one in the same direction.

 -The levels closest to the price are updated automatically.

 -With the blue controls we can vary the fork levels independently.

 -The values ​​of each level and the distance between levels in pips, are shown at the top left.

 -Option to show the ask price in the last 4 candles.

Green controls.

 When activated it changes to open/close mode and turns yellow.

Breakage alerts.

 Red controls: the level is locked and turns yellow. The breakage alert message specifies the level, symbol and period.


Recommended indicators: Fork, Deviation Index, Trend Detector Monitor

