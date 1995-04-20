Deviation Index



Normalized indicator. It measures the relative deviation of the price from its moving average. It is extremely reliable. Accurately determine overbought and oversold price areas and divergences.

Features.

The indicator is applied to the close of the candles.

Has a range of -100 to 100. The overbought zone is above 80 and the oversold zone is below -80.

Mode: histogram/line.

MA method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted.

With softing function.