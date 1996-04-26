Basic Fork

Very useful indicator, you won't be able to be without it. Essential for scalping. It shows rebound levels, top and bottom, forming a fork that surrounds the price. Each level has two blue controls associated to change it, has one green control for rebound mode: High/Low or Open/Close, and has a red breakage alert control.

Features:

 -Two independent modes of operation: High/Low, Open/Close.

 -When one level is broken it shows the next one in the same direction.

 -The levels closest to the price are updated automatically.

 -With the blue controls we can vary the fork levels independently.

 -The values ​​of each level and the distance between levels in pips, are shown at the top left.

 -Option to show the ask price in the last 4 candles.

Green controls.

 When activated it changes to open/close mode and turns yellow.

Breakage alerts.

 Red controls: the level is locked and turns yellow. The breakage alert message specifies the level, symbol and period.


Recommended indicators: Fork, Deviation Index, Trend Detector Monitor

推荐产品
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
指标
主要用途："Pin Bars"旨在自动检测金融市场图表上的pin bars。 针杆是具有特征主体和长尾的蜡烛，可以发出趋势反转或修正的信号。 它是如何工作的：指标分析图表上的每个蜡烛，确定蜡烛的身体，尾巴和鼻子的大小。 当检测到与预定义参数相对应的引脚柱时，指示器会根据引脚柱的方向（看涨或看跌）在图表上用向上或向下箭头标记它。 参数: TailToBodyRatio-定义尾部长度和针杆主体尺寸之间的最小比率。 NoseToTailRatio-设置"鼻子"和销杆尾部之间的最大允许比率。 ArrowSize-定义标记的pin条与图表上指向它的箭头之间的距离。 应用："Pin Bars"指标可用于识别潜在的趋势反转点，并产生进入市场或平仓的信号。 当正确使用并与其他技术指标和分析方法相结合时，该指标能够改善交易结果。 其他产品 :   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products 重要事项: 该指标不是一个现成的交易系统，应该与其他分析工具结合使用。 建议在真实账户上使用指标之前，先在历史数据上测试和优化指标的参数。
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
指标
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
指标
交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 顺势指标又叫CCI指标，CCI指标是 美国 股市 技术分析   家唐纳德·蓝伯特(Donald Lambert)于20世纪80年代提出的，专门测量股价、外汇或者贵 金属 交易是否已超出常态分布范围。属于超买超卖类指标中较特殊的一种。波动于正无穷大和负无穷大之间。但是，又不需要以0为中轴线，这一点也和波动于正无穷大和负无穷大的指标不同。 相对强弱指标RSI是根据一定时期内上涨点数和下跌点数之和的比率制作出的一种技术曲线。能够反映出市场在一定时期内的景气程度。由威尔斯.威尔德（Welles Wilder)最早应用于期货买卖，后来人们发现在众多的图表技术分析中，
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
指标
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“可调分形 Pro” - 是分形指标的高级版本，非常有用的交易工具！ .......................................................................................... - 众所周知，标准分形 mt4 指标根本没有设置 - 这对交易者来说非常不方便。 - 可调分形 Pro 已解决该问题 - 它具有所有必要的设置： - 指标的可调周期（建议值 - 高于 7）。 - 价格高点/低点的可调距离。 - 分形箭头的可调设计。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所附外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 - 指标内置移动和 PC 警报。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
BE auto
Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Radzali
5 (2)
指标
Indicator automatically draw bullish and bearish engulfing without any rules. Bearish and Bullish engulf is well known area for supply and demand area marking. This indicator can be used in any strategy that required supply demand zone. Show Last Engulf : Enable this option to show unfresh engulfing  Candle to calculate : set 0 will load all history bar and can use up more memory Bearish Engulfing Colour : Pick any colour that suit Bearish Engulfing Colour  : Pick any colour that suit -Use this
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
指标
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
指标
菲波纳奇支撑阻力指标 本指标创建支撑和阻力线。此指标基于菲波纳奇回撤和扩展级别。它会考虑菲波纳奇级别的多种组合，并在这些基础上绘制支撑/阻力线。此指标使用的顶部和底部由之字折线指标计算而来。如有必要，之字折线也可以在图表上绘制。 本指标考虑许多过去的反转点和菲波纳奇比率级别的组合，而当它看到多条线在相同的价格汇合，那么这将成为指标绘制的支撑/阻力线。未来的市场反转往往会正好出现在这些线附近。这是一个自动指标。所以，旧线将被删除，新线将随着市场的进步而绘制。 设置 Bars_Back - 向后一定数量的柱线用于所有计算。数量较少则较少反转点将被使用，因此，绘制的支撑和阻力线较少。向后更多柱线则有更多反转点将被使用，因此，绘制的支撑和阻力线较多。  Buffer_Space - 这表示每个已计算的菲波纳奇级别所需的汇合之间的最大点数。该数值越高，则确切的汇合必须越少。数字越低，则精确汇合必须更多，因此有较高的可靠性。例如, 让我们设为 10 点, 且指标运行在非分形的 4-位报价经纪商 (同样是 10 点)。此指标看到 3 个 菲波纳奇 回撤级别，分别在 1.4995, 1.5000,
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
指标
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
指标
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
指标
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Bifurcated Averages Analyzer
Kevin Peter Abate
指标
a novel indicator by the maker of velvet.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
指标
您是否厌倦了在图表上手动绘制斐波那契水平？您是否正在寻找一种方便有效的方法来确定交易中的关键支撑位和阻力位？别再犹豫了！ 隆重推出 DrawFib Pro，这是一款可自动执行 ibonacci 水平的 终极 MetaTrader 4 指标   在图表上绘制，并在突破这些水平时及时发出警报。借助 DrawFib Pro，您可以增强交易策略、节省时间并做出更明智的决策。 我的斐波那契指标：   WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4   ||  WH Price Wave Pattern MT4 主要特征： 自动化   斐波那契绘图. 可定制  参数 . 准确的   和   可靠的. 实时   警报. 用户 友好   接口 . 对于任何寻求高效、可靠且用户友好的方式在图表上自动绘制斐波那契的交易者来说，DrawFib Pro 是必备工具。 DrawFib Pro 能够提供实时警报并支持各种时间范围，使交易者能够做出更准确、更及时的决策。节省宝贵的时间和精力，同时提高您的交易绩效。立即使用 DrawFib Pro 释放自动斐波那契分析的力量！
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
指标
Aroon Classic 指标概述 Aroon Classic 指标是一种技术工具，可定量识别图表上趋势的出现和持续性。它使用两条线——“Aroon Up”和“Aroon Down”——在 0–100 范围内显示趋势强度和转折点。Aroon Up 值越高，表示上升趋势越强；Aroon Down 值越高，表示下降趋势越强。 主要特点 直观区分趋势的形成和反转 可自定义计算周期（默认：14） 灵活设置线条颜色、宽度和样式 指标参数 参数 说明 默认值 Period 用于 Aroon 计算的周期条数 14 Aroon Up Color Aroon Up 线的颜色 DodgerBlue Aroon Down Color Aroon Down 线的颜色 Tomato Line Width 线条宽度（像素） 2 计算方法 Aroon Up 根据指定周期内自最高点以来的条数计算，公式如下： Aroon Up = ((Period – BarsSinceHighestHigh) / Period) × 100 同理，Aroon Down 根据自最低点以来的条数计算： Aroon Down = ((P
FREE
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Inverted Hammer mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 版“倒锤子形态”指标，无需重绘，无延迟。 - “倒锤子形态”指标是价格行为交易的强大指标。 - 指标可检测图表上的看涨倒锤子形态：图表上显示蓝色箭头信号（见图）。 - 支持 PC、手机和电子邮件提醒。 - “倒锤子形态”指标非常适合与支撑/阻力位结合使用。 .......................................................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。 ................................................
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
指标
枢轴点斐波那契 RSJ 是一个指标，它使用斐波那契汇率追踪当天的支撑线和阻力线。 这个壮观的指标使用斐波那契汇率通过枢轴点创建多达 7 个支撑位和阻力位。 价格如何尊重该支撑和阻力的每个水平真是太棒了，在那里可以感知操作的可能进入/退出点。 特征 多达 7 个支撑位和 7 个阻力位 单独设置级别的颜色 输入 枢轴类型 Pivot Fibo RSJ1 = Fibo ratio 1 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ2 = Fibo ratio 2 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo ratio 3 计算 Pivot Fibo Classic = 经典枢轴计算 最低枢轴级别 旋转 3 个级别 旋转 4 个级别 旋转 5 个级别 枢轴 6 个级别 旋转 7 个级别 如果您仍有疑问，请通过直接消息与我联系： https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
指标
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
指标
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Trend Mate
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
1 (1)
指标
TREND MATE is an useful indicator that will support your decision to trade according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. If you want to use this indicator for a EA, use the function iCustom as follows: DOWNTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",0,0) . If downtrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". UPTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",1,0) . If uptrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". For an
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
指标
PPR 和 Engulfing 是一个独特的技术指标，设计用于在 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 交易平台上的货币图表中识别 "PPR" 和 "吞没" 模式。这些模式可以指示潜在的趋势反转或延续，为交易者提供宝贵的入市和出市信号。 主要特点： 自动模式检测 ：指标自动识别并在图表上用箭头标记 PPR 和 吞没模式。 视觉信号 ：绿色向上箭头表示买入点，而红色向下箭头表示卖出点。 可自定义箭头颜色 ：用户可以通过指标设置选择看涨和看跌信号的箭头颜色。 模式选择 ：三种操作模式——仅 PPR、仅 吞没或两种模式同时。 如何使用： 附加到图表 ：将指标应用到所需的货币对或金融工具图表。 分析信号 ：监控图表上箭头的出现，以确定买入和卖出机会。 做出决定 ：结合其他分析工具使用指标信号，以提高交易决策的准确性。 交易策略： PPR 和 Engulfing 可以集成到各种交易策略中。交易者可以将此指标与其他技术指标和趋势分析方法结合使用，以提高交易效率。 其他产品： 您可以在 卖家页面 找到其他有用的工具和指标。 参数： 模式选择 ：选择要分析的模式（PPR、吞没、两者）。 UpArrow
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
指标
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
指标
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
History Trading Path
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
指标
交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本   合作QQ:556024" 合作wechat:556024" 合作email:556024@qq.com" 专业EA指标定制编写. 指标用于显示历史交易路径,方便大家看到本货币对的交易情况.
FREE
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
指标
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
该产品的买家也购买
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
指标
Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
3.67 (3)
指标
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 75 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 1st Jan -5th Jan MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structu
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
指标
目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
指标
趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
指标
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围:  所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑, EURAUD, XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最多
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
指标
Day Trader Master 是一个完整的日间交易者交易系统。该系统由两个指标组成。一个指标是买入和卖出的箭头信号。这是你得到的箭头指示器。我将免费为您提供第二个指标。第二个指标是专门设计用于与这些箭头结合使用的趋势指标。 指标不重复也不迟到！ 使用这个系统非常简单。您只需按照当前趋势方向的箭头信号，显示为双色线。蓝色是买入趋势。红色是一种销售趋势。蓝色箭头是买入信号。红色箭头是卖出信号。您需要箭头的颜色和信号的方向来匹配趋势线的颜色。 箭头指标主要是为 M5 和 M15 时间间隔的日内交易而创建的。但从技术上讲，该系统可以用于其他时间间隔。 指示器配备带有推送消息功能的弹出警报。 购买后一定要写信给我！我将为您提供与系统交易的个人建议，以及我的趋势指标。此外，还有丰厚的奖励等着您！
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
指标
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
趋势指标是用于金融市场交易的技术分析领域之一。 Angular Trend Lines - 全面确定趋势方向并产生入场信号。除了平滑蜡烛的平均方向 它还利用趋势线的倾斜角度。构建江恩角度的原理被当作倾斜角度的基础。 技术分析指标结合了烛台平滑和图表几何。 趋势线和​​箭头有两种类型：红线和箭头表示看涨方向。紫线和箭头表示看跌方向。 指示器功能 该指标使用简单、参数配置方便，可用于趋势分析和接收开仓信号。 指示器不会重新绘制，箭头出现在蜡烛的收盘处。 当信号发生时提供多种类型的警报。 可用于任何金融工具（外汇、加密货币、金属、股票、指数）。 该指标可以在任何时间范围和图表上发挥作用。 该指标采用轻量级算法，不加载处理器，确保在多个窗口中使用。 根据时间范围和交易方法选择参数。 主要输入参数 Period - 用于分析计算的蜡烛数量。 Angle ——趋势线的斜率。
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
指标
M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪后
作者的更多信息
Deviation Index
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
指标
Normalized indicator. It measures the relative deviation of the price from its moving average. It is extremely reliable. Accurately determine overbought and oversold price areas and divergences. Features. The indicator is applied to the close of the candles. Has a range of -100 to 100. The overbought zone is above 80 and the oversold zone is below -80. Mode: histogram/line. MA method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted. With softing function. By default the indicator is calculated
Ask Price
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
指标
It is a very simple and useful micro indicator. Shows the current ask price, and the maximum relative ask price up to the current moment, on the chart, in the first N candles. It facilitates quick decision making by offering a visual reference. Likewise, when we position ourselves with the cursor over it, it shows us the maximum spread  since the indicator is applied, until the current moment. It is perfect for scalping . By default, the parameter N has the value 4.  Especially recommended indi
FREE
The Oscillometer
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
指标
It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of oscillation channel and its center line   CL . For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the amplitude of the channel. Because of this, it is a non-lagging indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of noise , showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the center line . It allows you to easily identify the beginnings and ends of the trend ,
Fluctuation Bands
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
指标
Shows the price fluctuation bands associated with a moving average. It is extremely accurate, and it's a wonderful visual guide. The indicator consists of 4 bands . The two bands closest to the price form the fluctuation channel , they mark the maximum calculated deviation of the price from the moving average. The outer bands mark the maximum overdeviation of the price with respect to the fluctuation channel, they are overbought or oversold areas. Features.  -The change of periods of the MA is d
Fork 4
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
指标
The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference. Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
Trend Detector Monitor
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
指标
It's a very convenient and easy to use indicator, as well as powerful and accurate. It detects and visually displays the start of a new trend. It is presented in a two-color bar chart: one for the start of an uptrend and one for the start of a downtrend. The indicator only requires the number of bars to look at for its calculation. Calculation. a) The indicator compares the current candlestick  close with the high or low of the previous candle group. If it's higher than the high, it indicates an
The Oscillometer5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
指标
It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of   oscillation channel   and its   center line   CL . For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the   amplitude   of the channel. Because of this, it is a   non-lagging   indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of   noise , showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the   center line . It allows you to easily identify the   beginnings   a
Fork 5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
指标
The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference.  Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
筛选:
无评论
回复评论