Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence.

Why This EA Stands Out

Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown).

Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging periods.

Proven Reliability: Verified backtests since 2011 on 99.9% quality tick data show stable profitability across different market cycles.

Safe Trading Logic: No martingale, grid, or risky averaging. Every trade uses hard stop-loss and take-profit.

Multi-Broker Compatible: Broker independent, runs seamlessly on major ECN/STP MT5 brokers.

Optimized Instruments: Specially tuned for XAUUSD (Gold) and AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe.

Key Features

Fast prop firm challenge passing with strict risk controls

Multiple optimized presets (AUDCAD & Gold)

Strict SL/TP ensures capital protection

Supports small accounts ($100+) and large funded accounts ($10k+)

Flexible leverage (1:10 – 1:50)

Designed for professional traders targeting funded status

Optimized Presets (AUDCAD Examples)

MA_Signal=95, MA_Trend=87, TP_pips=2, Lots_Max=0.47

MA_Signal=53, MA_Trend=51, TP_pips=572, Lots_Max=2.81

MA_Signal=11, MA_Trend=95, TP_pips=22, Lots_Max=1.87

MA_Signal=27, MA_Trend=25, TP_pips=267, Lots_Max=3.49

Package Includes

EA file (.ex5)

Preset files (.set) for AUDCAD (Gold presets provided in updates)

Installation & Backtesting Guide (PDF)

Lifetime free updates & premium support

Price & Licensing

Current price: $565 (limited offer)

Future price: $1700

Only 25 copies per year to ensure exclusive support

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs carries risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future profits. Always use proper money management.







