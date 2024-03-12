Prop Firm Master Pro

Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence.

Why This EA Stands Out

  • Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown).

  • Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging periods.

  • Proven Reliability: Verified backtests since 2011 on 99.9% quality tick data show stable profitability across different market cycles.

  • Safe Trading Logic: No martingale, grid, or risky averaging. Every trade uses hard stop-loss and take-profit.

  • Multi-Broker Compatible: Broker independent, runs seamlessly on major ECN/STP MT5 brokers.

  • Optimized Instruments: Specially tuned for XAUUSD (Gold) and AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe.

Key Features

  • Fast prop firm challenge passing with strict risk controls

  • Multiple optimized presets (AUDCAD & Gold)

  • Strict SL/TP ensures capital protection

  • Supports small accounts ($100+) and large funded accounts ($10k+)

  • Flexible leverage (1:10 – 1:50)

  • Designed for professional traders targeting funded status

Optimized Presets (AUDCAD Examples)

  • MA_Signal=95, MA_Trend=87, TP_pips=2, Lots_Max=0.47

  • MA_Signal=53, MA_Trend=51, TP_pips=572, Lots_Max=2.81

  • MA_Signal=11, MA_Trend=95, TP_pips=22, Lots_Max=1.87

  • MA_Signal=27, MA_Trend=25, TP_pips=267, Lots_Max=3.49

Package Includes

  • EA file (.ex5)

  • Preset files (.set) for AUDCAD (Gold presets provided in updates)

  • Installation & Backtesting Guide (PDF)

  • Lifetime free updates & premium support

Price & Licensing

  • Current price: $565 (limited offer)

  • Future price: $1700

  • Only 25 copies per year to ensure exclusive support

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs carries risk. Past results are not a guarantee of future profits. Always use proper money management.


FJaybee Multimedia
31
FJaybee Multimedia 2024.03.21 13:39 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
3353
来自开发人员的回复 Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2024.03.22 04:18
Thank you for sharing your experience with us! We're thrilled to hear that you've found our Prop Firm Master Pro beneficial for both your funded and live accounts. Our focus on risk management and auto lot sizing aims to provide a sustainable approach to increasing account balances, and we're glad to know that these features have resonated with you. We take pride in offering excellent customer support, and it's gratifying to hear that you've had a positive interaction with our team. We're here to assist you every step of the way. We wish you the best with your upcoming withdrawal, and we're confident that you'll continue to find success with our platform. Should you have any further questions or need assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out. Happy trading! Warm regards,
Josh Raphongi
回复评论