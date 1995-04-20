Semafor Entry Pro
Indicatori
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Non-repaint price action pattern based indicator
works on all timeframe
the indicator is based on a 123 Triangle pattern that happens everyday on the market
the indicator will point out the pattern for you and you can turn on Fib level to see your take profit.
Blue triangle is a buy signal
Red triangle is a sell signal
horizonal blue and red lines is an indication to place your trail stop loss one price has reached that area
only entry when the triangle has fully formed