Engulfing Candle Alert MT4

This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens.

Which type of alerts available?

1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows.

2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window.

3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)

*Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on smaller timeframes.