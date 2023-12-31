SMC Traders
- Indicatori
- Lesedi Oliver Seilane
- Versione: 1.0
SMC Traders is a non-repaint indicator that is based on Price Action
The indicator uses current market structure to predict future reversals.
The indicator can be used with our free Market structure zig zag which can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91579
Please note to find the HH AND HL CLINK ON LINK ABOVE
Timeframes: 15 minutes for scalping 1 Hour for swing trading
Purple Arrow look for sells in conjunction with LL
White Arrow look for buys in conjunction with HL
Super indictor learn how to use it