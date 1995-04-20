Semafor Entry Pro

Non-repaint price action pattern based indicator

works on all timeframe 

the indicator is based on a 123 Triangle pattern that happens everyday on the market 

the indicator will point out the pattern for you and you can turn on Fib level to see your take profit.

Blue triangle is a buy signal

Red triangle is a sell signal

horizonal blue and red lines is an indication to place your trail stop loss one price has reached that area

only entry when the triangle has fully formed


Produits recommandés
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicateurs
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
Indicateurs
Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicateurs
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Trendiest Trend Line
Mr James Lennon
Indicateurs
TRENDIEST TREND LINE   ️️️️️ Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? ️️️️️ Trendiest Trend Line is a one of a kind trend line indicator, Trend lines work until the market reverses or consolidates. Easily stay out of the chop and stay in the long trends! Key Features of Trendiest Trend Line Stay in strong trends longer with confidence Clearly shows you when the market is ranging to save you money Entry signals help you get in at a good price 100% reliable re
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
KT Tether Line MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
The KT Tether Line is a trend-following tool consisting of three indicators that work together to generate trading signals. It can correctly identify market trends while signaling trade entries. It was first introduced by Bryan Strain in the Stock & Commodities magazine in 2000 in "How to get with the trend and out at the end." The Concept When a market trend is confirmed, the most challenging part is determining the timing of the entries. This indicator alerts you to potential trend reversals
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
Indicateurs
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
TDI Signals
Navdeep Singh
Indicateurs
TDI Signals generates buy and sell arrows based on a TDI(Traders Dynamic Index) algorithm. It looks for price breakouts, continuations and reversals. By default it runs in the trend mode but user is provided with the option to change that to reversal mode. Trader can use the mode which compliments his/her trading style.  Usage:-   TDI Signals can be used as a stand alone indicator with context or even be added to strategies to make confirmations more strong. Volatility based stop loss, take pro
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Indicateurs
Ce conseiller expert ne fait aucune transaction, mais il scanne l'ensemble des symboles de votre surveillance du marché et scanne chaque action une par une dans des délais différents et à la fin, il vous montre quel symbole dans quel délai a une puissante bougie engloutissante. De plus, vous pouvez définir une période MA et une limite RSI haute et basse, et il vous montre quels symboles dans quel délai vont franchir la moyenne mobile ajustée, et quel symbole dans quel délai va franchir la limi
FREE
WhaleFinder MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicateurs
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
Macd Scanner with embedded Trend filter
Victor Christiaanse
4.75 (4)
Indicateurs
This scanner is monitoring the entire market for trade opportunities for all symbols and for all   time frames. You don't have to look to all the charts, for all symbols and for all time frames. This scanner will alert you on your computer, or on your mobile, when a trade opportunity has been found.  You never have to miss a trade opportunity!   This indicator is designed to scan all pairs and symbols, for all time frames, to find a cross of the MACD main and signal line.   MACD Definition The
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est un indicateur d'analyse automatique des vagues, parfait pour le trading pratique ! Cas... Remarque :   je n'ai pas l'habitude d'utiliser des noms occidentaux pour l'évaluation des vagues. En raison de l'influence de la convention de dénomination de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), j'ai nommé la vague de base comme   un stylo   et la bande d'onde secondaire comme   un segment   . en même temps, le segment a la direction de la tendance.Le   segment de tendance principal   est no
Abiroid Golden MA Levels
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Similar to logic used in: Golden MA MTF TT   Overview "Golden MA" indicator for OB/OS levels. It's based on High/Lows of higher timeframe (HTF) previous bar. Only useful in swing trading or scalping. Best for at least M15+. For lower timeframes you'll need to change StartPips to lower value to get consistent lines. Because lower timeframes will have smaller pip distances.   Features - Define Higher Timeframes for Current Timeframe: Use a comma-separated list to define the higher timeframe for th
FREE
M1 Signal Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (3)
Indicateurs
**   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! Discount: It will be $39 for 1 purchase!  ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to dete
KFX Symbol Changer
Peter Kariuki Thande
4 (1)
Indicateurs
KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer. This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you -  helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.   Features: - Symbol Changer : Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.   (s
FREE
DYJ BoS MT4
Daying Cao
Indicateurs
L'indicateur DYJ BoS MT4 identifie et marque automatiquement les éléments essentiels des changements de structure du marché, notamment : Rupture de structure (BoS) : détectée lorsque le prix effectue un mouvement significatif, franchissant un point de structure précédent. Il marque les lignes de tendance haussière et baissière possibles (UP & DN, c'est-à-dire de nouveaux sommets et de nouveaux creux continus), et une fois que le prix franchit ces lignes, il marque des flèches rouges (BEAR) et
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
Cycle Wave Oscillator MT4
Gia Thong Nguyen
Indicateurs
CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT5 Version here!  You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
FREE
Special Agent
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
The advantage of working on the Special Agent signal indicator is that the trader does not need to independently conduct a technical analysis of the chart. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders, and the tool gives ready-made signals in the form of directional arrows. This tool is an arrow (signal). Special Agent is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either up or down price movement for a trading pair of
Vdi Algo
Andrei Muzov
Experts
VDI Algo — Robot de trading intelligent basé sur l’indicateur Volume Decomposition Index (VDI) VDI Algo est un robot de trading basé sur l’analyse des volumes. Le code intègre un indicateur unique appelé Volume Decomposition Index (VDI), qui calcule le rapport entre les volumes d’acheteurs et de vendeurs afin de déterminer la force et les mouvements du prix. Pour améliorer la précision, les signaux de l’indicateur sont filtrés à l’aide d’une moyenne mobile exponentielle (EMA), ce qui permet d’é
BollingerStochasticReversal
Lorenzo Coletta
Indicateurs
Hello Guys! I want to share with you a very simple but very effective indicator, which I use a lot in my daily trading. Bollinger bands are one of the most effective tools in trading, especially for those who like to operate on low time frames and prefer fast operations. The indicator detects fast reversals: when the price close above or below the Bollinger Bands, but then re-enters in the Bands on the next candle, the indicator sends a signal and draws an arrow on the newly opened candle! It i
Mini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Mini Forex Market-View Dashboard and Mini-CSM Mini Full Forex Market View Dashboard is a miniature creation of FULL FOREX MARKET_VIEW Custom indicator created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market but in a partial matter to make it conscise. It is useful most especially for those who don't like bogus indicators or those who have a PC with limited screen size. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful
MACD Scanner With Alerts
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Indicateurs
MACD Dashboard Panel   This indicator helps you to scan symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend according to MACD. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called
FREE
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
Indicateurs
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
My Point MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicateurs
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Three line candle scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicateurs
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi symbol and multi time frame indicator scans for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshot for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) Bullish and bearish Three line strike (reversal pattern) The patterns do not appear very often on higher
Harami Indi
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicateurs
Harami is a two candle pattern with recent candle formed inside the previous candle's high and low . It represents indecision in the market and is used for breakout price action trading strategy.  This indi fires all signals to a dashboard on the chart including pop_up alert, push to phone notification and email. Harami has two types, bullish and bearish pattern. Enter long for bullish Harami and enter short for bearish Harami. Inputs : Currency Symbols: EURUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,USDCAD (default) , u
FREE
TradeSizeCalculator
Wartono
Indicateurs
It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
Breakout FX
David Leander Tschacher
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Breakout FX draws arrows and emits alarms if the price exceeds or falls below the previous n candles. ️ Breakout FX can be used in expert advisors. ️ Breakout FX can improve already existing trading strategies. ️ Breakout FX is very fast and is not repainting. Inputs Breakout Range [Candles] Breakout Price Type Arrow Size Enable Alerts Enable Push Notifications Enable Emails
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
Nas100 Killer V2
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Nas100 killer V2 (See video of how we test the indicator live) 1000% non-repaint indicator appears on current candlestick. Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. Works on pairs such as (NAS100, US30, SPX500, and Gold) The indicator is strictly for scalping do not hold trades for too long. Orange arrows look for selling opportunities. Light Blue arrows look for buying opportunities. 
Boom and crash smasher
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.5 (46)
Indicateurs
Boom and crash smasher free indicator that works on all timeframe from the one minute to the monthly timeframe. the indicator is 100% non-repaint. the indicator come with sound alerts and email push notification the indicator appears on the current candle stick for faster entries can be used on all charts and renko charts orange dot is your sell signal blue dot is your buy signal
FREE
Boom and Crash Gold Miner v2
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Boom and Crash Gold miner v2 Trading indicator based on market momentum works on m1 for boom and crash 1000 and M5 time frame for normal trading pairs wait for blue arrow to appear plus change of candle stick color and candlesticks must be above the 2 modified moving averages then you can buy the market. wait for orange arrow to appear plus change of candle stick color and candlesticks must be below the 2 modified moving averages  then you can sell the market.
Trade vision buy and sell arrow
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.33 (3)
Indicateurs
non-repaint free MT5 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades.
FREE
Nasdaq Savages
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Nasdaq Savages Non-repaint indicator  works on all timeframes 1 minute to 15 minutes timeframe for scalpers. 30 Minutes to Monthly timeframe for swing traders The Nasdaq Savages indicator comes with a top right info tab which tells you about the current buy or sell signal, Profit in pips, Stop loss and Target Red arrow is your sell entry signal the white right tick is your exit signal and take profit hit signal Light blue arrow is your buy entry signal the white right tick is your exit signal an
SMC Traders
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.1 (10)
Indicateurs
SMC Traders is a non-repaint indicator that is based on Price Action The indicator uses current market structure to predict future reversals. The indicator can be used with our free Market structure zig zag which can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91579 Please note to find the HH AND HL CLINK ON LINK ABOVE Timeframes: 15 minutes for scalping 1 Hour for swing trading Purple Arrow look for sells in conjunction with LL White Arrow look for buys in conjunction with HL
FREE
Boom and Crash Gold Miner v2 Trend
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
3.6 (5)
Indicateurs
Boom and crash Gold Miner v2 trend histogram which works in conjunction with the indicator above that has arrows as shown in the video. PLEASE Note: That the top indicator and the bottom indicator are two separate indicators. the top indicator is  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98066 the bottom one is free. which is the histogram at the bottom.  the trend histogram trading tool that helps to easy detect the trend blue color indicates an uptrend. Orange color is a down trend. 
FREE
Up down Non Repaint
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Up down Non-repaint is an MT4 indicator made to give accurate signals without disappearing. Magenta/Pink Arrow is your sell signal. white Arrow is your buy signal. indicator works on all pairs and timeframes 1 minute to Monthly timeframe. indicator is made for scalping do not hold trades for too long  once arrows show the same direction you can add more entries  all the best.!!  
FREE
Double Arrow ArrZZx2
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Here is the Double Arrow ArrZZx2 indicator that works best on 5 minutes time frame with Alerts. Good for pairs like NAS100, US30, GER30 and XAUUSD Your buy entry or Sell entry is on the second arrow of the Arr zzz  You can confirm your second arrow with Fibonacci retracement levels the 50% level and the 61.8% which is the golden zone The double is good on strong trending markets look for the breakout on the second arrow  Look at the screenshots for examples. 
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicateurs
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
US30 Revolt
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.6 (10)
Indicateurs
US30 Revolt a Technical indicator that is 100% non-repaint and appears on the current candlestick  works on all timeframes (recommended M15,M30,H1) The indicator is made for US30 but it can be used on other pairs as well When a blue arrow appears look for buying opportunities  When a orange arrow appears look for selling opportunities Please watch the YouTube video on how to properly set up and use the indicator
FREE
Median Renko Terminator
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Median Renko Terminator works best with renko charts if you do not have a renko chart generator I will email it to you for free and give you the correct settings for scalping or to swing trade NON-REPAINT  COMES WITH ALERTS WHEN THERE IS A SIGNAL Conditions to sell: big purple arrow shows you the direction first then you take the small purple arrow to enter the same direction of the purple arrow. Conditions to buy: big white arrow shows you the up direction first then you take small white arrow
Hidden Support And Resistance
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicateurs
updated hidden market support and resistance. this indicator is made for new current market that has new support and resistance that some traders struggle to see. The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1-minute timeframe to the monthly One Trading tip to use When price is at resistance and the indicator appears wait for a bearish candle to close then enter a sell trade. Same applies for a buy trade when price reaches support level, and the indicator appears wait for the bullish candle
FREE
Vix 75 Fractal Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Volality 75 Fractal Scalper Non-repaint The arrows appear on the current candle.  momentum and trend based strategy Works on all timeframes from the 1 Minute to the Monthly timeframe Bollinger bands have been added to show the trend direction whether its bullish or bearish Blue fractal arrow is your buy entry Orange fractal arrow is your sell entry you can use the Vix 75 fractal scalper in combination with other indicators.   
Boom and crash Crazy Ma scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Here is the boom and crash crazy Ma scalper a secretly coded color MA that is 1000% NON-REPAINT Works best on boom and crash 1000 Can be used on all timeframes from the 1 Minute timeframe to the Monthly timeframe  The indicator is also a multi-time frame indicator you can select which timeframe to use The indicator is made for scalping purposes. as the trend changes the color of the indicator changes all well  
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend. Non-repaint. Can be used on all timeframes 1 minute for scalpers. 5 minute to monthly timeframe for swing trading. works on all boom and crash pairs Crash300, Crash500, Crash1000. Boom300, Boom500, Boom1000. Green histogram colour means the trend is up(bullish) Buy signal. Dark orange histogram colour means the trend is down(bearish) Sell signal.
Hellcat Trend Channel
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Non repaint color trend channel lower and upper bands show the current support and resistance  once price touches the lower band Blue Arrow  will appear and a green color indicating a bullish trend is your buy entry. the arrow will not disappear. once price touches the upper band Red Arrow will appear and a red color indicating a bearish trend is your sell entry. the arrow will not disappear. the trend channel is made for all timeframes and works on all pairs.
Hellcat entry ma
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicateurs
Highly advanced moving average  - NON-REPAINT - Fast entries without lag. - Works on all timeframe recommended M5 AND M15 Orange arrow is a sell entry exit on opposite signal with is green arrow. Green arrow is a buy entry exit on opposite signal with is orange arrow. the ma will show double green arrows which indicates a strong up trend. the ma will show red arrows which indicates a strong down trend. Works on all pairs Low spread broker is highly recommended
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis