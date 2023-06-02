ABCD Harmonic Patterns

Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart.

If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level.

You can set the limits as you wish.
For example,
You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage.

In vertical exits, you can use 23.6 and 45 levels to catch price reversal movements.

In addition, you can turn the Work Abcd part on and off in the settings to see the movements that worked before.
