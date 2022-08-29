Divergence and Convergence are important harbingers of reversals in stock markets. The Divergence Sync indicator is designed to automatically search for divergences on a large number of indicators with different parameters. The search for divergences is carried out on these indicators: (CCI, CHO, DeMarker, MACD, MFI, Momentum, OBV, OsMA, RSI, Stochastic, WPR, Awesome Oscillator). To search for divergences, you can use one technical indicator or search simultaneously on any number of indicators. The indicator has a built-in notification system (email, message to the mobile terminal, standard alert). To use "Divergence Synchronization" in the Expert Advisor or other indicators, there are 2 buffers: buf0[2] - Buy, buf1[2] - Sell. The indicator does not redraw .

Relative Strength Index - RSI

- Commodity Channel Index - CCI

- Stochastics Oscillator - Sto

- Momentum - Mom

Moving Average of Oscillator - OsMA

Williams %R - %R

- Money Flow Index - MFI

Chaikin Oscillator - CHO

DeMarker - DeM

Macd - MACD

On Balance Volume - OBV



Awesome Oscillator - AO





The indicator has a table to keep track of other instruments and time periods.

The table can be dragged with the mouse.

The size of the table depends on the font size selected in the settings.

When hovering the mouse cursor over a rectangle, the tooltip will display the name of the divergences that formed the signal, as well as highlight the instrument and time period to which this rectangle corresponds.

The more divergences a signal is formed, the brighter the color of the rectangle (colors can be adjusted in the settings). When you click on the selected rectangle in the table, the instrument and/or time period changes or a new chart window opens.

If Current_Chart is selected in the New_Chart_or_Current_Chart setting, then the time period and instrument will be changed to those that correspond to the selected rectangle.

If New_Chart is selected in the New_Chart_or_Current_Chart setting, then a new window will be opened with a chart whose time period and instrument correspond to the selected rectangle.

In the Template_name_for_New_Chart setting, you can specify a chart template with which a new window will be opened.







Settings (here are the most important settings; there are also settings in the indicator that allow you to change the design of "Divergence Sync" and the settings of technical indicators):