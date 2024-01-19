EA_HigeTrend

The Hige Trend Forex robot was specifically designed for the XAUUSD pair. XAUUSD typically exhibits high volatility and trendiness in the market. Following this rationale, the Expert Advisor (EA) will execute trades in accordance with the prevailing market trend. Once a clear trend is identified, the EA will initiate an order.

The configuration is straightforward, involving Take Profit and Stop Loss with a trailing stop. However, it is often more profitable to employ the “opposite signal close” method. To set the parameters, please determine the Market Intensity value and Scan Bar number. The EA will assess market intensity (whether it is a Long trend or Short trend) based on the number of bars you input for scanning.

The EA boasts a simple setup and exhibits high accuracy in trading, alleviating concerns about intricate configurations. If you have an affinity for gold trading, I trust you will find joy in utilizing this robot!