Base MACD 4

This is a modern MACD indicator based on regular MACD indicator. It also has alert system included. This indicator gives you alerts when base line of MACD indicator crosses above or below Zero level so you can look for Buy or Sell opportunity.

Available Alerts:

1.       Audible Alerts on Chart / Trading Terminal window.

2.       Alerts on your email.

3.       Alerts on your mobile phone.

Type of Alerts Explained:

1. Audible_Chart_Alerts - Audible alerts and Popup message on your computer’s trading terminal window.

2. Email_Alerts - Push notifications or alerts on your email (make sure you added and activated email in your computer’s trading terminal settings.)

3. Mobile_Alerts - Push notifications or alerts on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed on your mobile phone.)

RelicusRoad MACD v2
Relicus LLC
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
La strategia di trading di Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) è uno strumento popolare di analisi tecnica che viene utilizzato per identificare i cambiamenti nella direzione della momentum e del trend. Il MACD viene calcolato sottraendo la media mobile esponenziale (EMA) di 26 periodi dalla EMA di 12 periodi. Viene quindi tracciata una EMA di 9 periodi, chiamata "linea di segnale", sopra il MACD per agire come trigger per i segnali di acquisto e vendita. Il MACD è considerato in territ
FREE
MACD Max
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicatori
A flexible 2-Line MACD indicator The default MACD indicator inside MT4, limits you to using the MACD with a fast-EMA, slow-EMA, and signal-SMA. This MACD indicator allows you to set your own MA-Method choices for these 3 components, separately! You can select from SMA-EMA-SMMA-LWMA-DEMA-TEMA, and can even use a separate method for each 3 fast-slow-signal periods. On-chart colored candles, with drawing condition types is included, with a show/hide button too. Features - MA Methods: SMA, EMA, SMM
Rsi Macd Warden
Glaramara LLC
Indicatori
The RSI.MACD Warden is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 that uses a versatile algorithm to identify RSI, MACD, and Stochastic divergences. This indicator is designed to look back at a set number of bars and draw lines when a normal or hidden divergence is identified. The smaller the lookback period, the faster the indicator will be. The indicator can identify both normal and hidden divergences and is more accurate in identifying normal divergences. We've conducted a great number of tests t
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Shock Wave
Camila Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Shock Wave Signal – Nessun Repaint, Nessun Lag, Nessun Backpainting Shock Wave Signal sfrutta letture estreme del CCI per individuare inversioni di impulso marcate in qualsiasi timeframe. Genera segnali di ingresso precisi al close della candela quando il prezzo raggiunge livelli di ipercomprato o ipervenduto predefiniti. Logica L’indicatore calcola un Commodity Channel Index (CCI) a 5 periodi su ciascuna candela chiusa, analizzando fino a 600 candele di storico. Un segnale di acquisto compare q
Divergence Reader
Maksim Neimerik
Indicatori
Divergence Reader - индикатор который поможет Вам идентифицировать на графике дивергенцию и конвергенцию. Настройки Type - выбор типа сигнала (дивергенция, конвергенция, оба сигнала); Minimum length of divergence (Candle) - минимальная длинна сигнала (в свечах); MACD SETTINGS - настройки индикатора МАСD; Важно! Индикатор не рисует графику на истории! Для визуальной проверки индикатора рекоммендую использовать тестер.
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
BeST Oscillators Collection EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
BeST Oscillators Collection EA is a Composite MT4 Expert Advisor that is based on the free corresponding BeST_Oscillators' Collection Indicator (that includes the Chaikin,Chande and TRIX Oscillators and has already with than 15000 downloads for MT4 and MT5) which can make trades according to it in a Reverse Mode  or not (as an Option) using in this 2nd Mode a smart Martingale based on the indicator’s Signals while it also applies Risk and Money Management features like Auto LotSize, SL,TP,BE,Tim
MACD Candle Signal
Jonathan Destailleur
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
The MACD Signal Candle indicator  changes color according to the MACD trends. Colored Candles, based on MACD. HOW IT WORKS For a Buy:  -If the indicator is above zero, the market is bullish. -If the market is bullish, you can take a stand with green candle signals. For a Sell: -If the indicator is below zero, the market is bearish. -If the market is bearish, you can take a stand with the red candles.
FREE
MACD Trend Line Alert
Nguyen Van Hung
1 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional MACD on MT4. It can alert and push notificaton (if configured) when : - MACD line cross Signal Line -MACD line cross Zero -MACD cross Trend Line -MACD cross Horizontal Line It has two working mode: on ClosedCandle and on RunningCandle. With ClosedCandle mode, it only alert when a candle is closed.  Trader only draw a line (trend line or horizontal line) on MACD indicator window and the indicator will automatically find that line and check if it is cros
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicatori
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Indicatori
FTU Idioteca L'indicatore è per la piattaforma MT4, può essere utilizzato da solo ma meglio combinato con altri indicatori o strategie Combina vari indicatori come macd, adx per disegnare una freccia per suggerire l'ingresso o il cambio di tendenza Guarda un breve video introduttivo su YouTube: https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Vendi e acquista frecce Avviso visivo e sonoro Continuazione del trend/Segnale di cambiamento anticipato del trend Nuove caratteristiche: Lim
FREE
MACD Alert Series
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicatori
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) is both a trend–seeking and momentum indicator which uses several exponential moving averages set to closing prices to generate trading signals. We added several types of alerts to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Possibility to work with both histogram and visual line Alert on zero hist
Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
Anton Nel
4 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
FREE
MACD CloseBars
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicatori
The MACD CloseBars indicator is a trading system based on the MACD indicator popular among many traders, which is built on the principle of bars closing above the moving averages selected in the indicator settings. The signal for entering/exiting the market is the frame of the bars colors according to the trend: in case the bars in the main window of the chart are closed above/below the Fast Moving Average, Slow Moving Average individually or both together. Indicator Parameters Fast Moving Aver
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
MACD Signal Meter mc
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex MACD Signal METER per MT4. - L'utilissimo indicatore MACD Signal METER mostra il valore MACD attuale (sopra/sotto la linea del segnale) per 7 timeframe contemporaneamente. - Rettangolo verde: il MACD è sopra la linea del segnale. - Rettangolo rosso: il MACD è sotto la linea del segnale. - L'indicatore Forex MACD Signal METER può essere utilizzato come filtro di ingresso per i sistemi di trading multi-timeframe. // Ottimi robot e indicatori di trading sono disponibili q
MA Acceleration mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex Moving Average Acceleration per MT4, senza ridisegno. MA Acceleration - è un indicatore di scalping, progettato come strumento ausiliario per l'indicatore "MA Speed". - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni della fisica. Ti mostrerà l'accelerazione della linea della media mobile. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con MA Acceleration. È possibile utilizzarlo per SMA, EMA e LWMA. - MA Acceleration è una seconda derivata
Intraday trading from Iudakov
Anton Iudakov
Indicatori
The indicator is designed for intraday trading. Equipped with all notification functions for convenience in manual trading. It is recommended to use timeframes m5, m15, m30. You can also view and select settings for any financial instrument. Settings: Indicator period - Indicator period Alert - The function of enabling alerts. Push notifications - Enabling Push notifications to the mobile terminal e-mail - Sending a signal to e-mail In addition to this product, I recommend looking at my othe
FREE
Expert MACD 4K
Wisam Oudah Radhi Al Musawi
Experts
It is a flexible and powerful MetaTrader expert advisor that trades with the MACD indicator and implements many useful features. The MACD base indicator is used for MetaTrader. It offers several customizable MACD trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, as well as many useful features such as customizable trading sessions. Trading only on EUR / USD. H4 _________________________________________________________________________________________ EUR / USD.   H4   Easy to use and
DSS Divergence Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Indicatori
Convergence is when the higher highs and higher lows of an uptrend are also confirmed by our indicator making lower lows which helps us confirm that momentum is increasing and so the trend is likely to continue. Vice versa for a downtrend. Divergence is when we get higher highs on an uptrend but which are not supported by our indicator which makes lower highs and therefore signals the underlying momentum is failing and so a reversal might occur. Vice versa for downtrend. I have combined these me
FREE
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Scopri le Onde del Lupo - Il tuo Ultimo Strumento di Trading! Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente per individuare facilmente le Onde del Lupo su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo? Non cercare oltre! Il nostro indicatore delle Onde del Lupo fa il lavoro in modo impeccabile. Ecco perché è perfetto per te: Caratteristiche Principali: Rilevamento Autom
