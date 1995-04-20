Supreme MaChannel
- Indicatori
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Supreme MaChannel is an indicator based on moving averages , the indicator gives dynamic support and resistance in bands format.
Recommended for reversal traders , add it to your reversal strategy.
- Parameters :
- Supreme MA Period : ma periods
- Supreme MA Price : close/open/high/low..etc
- Supreme MA Type : Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted
- Deviation : bands deviation the distance between the two band lines