STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator

this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow :

1.whenever stochastic lines cross

2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross)

3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone , long arrow leave on oversold zone)

this indicator doesnt repaint when arrow bar closes.





parameters :

stochastic periods and settings

Strategy :what arrow logic to use

Overbought level

Oversold level

Alerts on : enable alerts

Alerts current bar : give alert on arrow bar before closing

Alerts message : pop up message

Alerts sound : give sound on signal

Alerts email : send email

Alerts notification : mobile push notification

Arrow Settings.



