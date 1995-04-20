Stoch Arrow
- Indicateurs
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator
this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow :
1.whenever stochastic lines cross
2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross)
3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone , long arrow leave on oversold zone)
this indicator doesnt repaint when arrow bar closes.
parameters :
stochastic periods and settings
Strategy :what arrow logic to use
Overbought level
Oversold level
Alerts on : enable alerts
Alerts current bar : give alert on arrow bar before closing
Alerts message : pop up message
Alerts sound : give sound on signal
Alerts email : send email
Alerts notification : mobile push notification
Arrow Settings.