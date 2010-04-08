IIIDinoIIIIIPendelIII

Nasdaq Curse EA MT4 Matthew Lewis Beedle 5 (2) Experts

This is a much more complex bot to what I normally try to make. It uses Stochastics, ADX and ATR with quite complex entry mechanisms. After testing, the EA is still doing well. You can find it in my signals, hence now officially up for sale. It can be profitable on DAX, WS30, EUR/USD and has some interesting backtests. Any questions just message me. Instructions: Add to a 15min chart for the NASDAQ Bonus! Q&A that you should ask EVERY seller on this website Are you a real person, can I fin