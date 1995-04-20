FX Arrow

Using signals generated by a single indicator can be risky while trading. This is because using just one indicator to trade can give more false signals. Thus, many forex traders used three or more indicators to filter out good trade setups.

However, using multiple indicators for signals can also be complicating and confusing. This is especially true when these indicators are generating contradictory signals. The Super Arrow indicator, however, provides good signals by using multiple indicators. Thus, the FX Arrow indicator for MT4 avoids the problem of indicators contradiction.


The foundation

The FX Arrow indicator for MT4 uses multiple indicators to generate high-winning signal trades. These indicators combined are the Moving Averages, Relative Strength Index, Bollinger Bands, and Magic Filter. These indicators are utilized by the FX Arrow indicator to filter out false signals as well as to generate good ones.


How to use the FX Arrow indicator

In a trending market, it is advisable to buy when this indicator paints a green arrow in the lower trendline of the descending channel. The buy trade is advised to be closed when the indicator paints a red arrow or when the price reaches the upper trendline of the descending channel.

Consequently, it is advisable to open a short position when this indicator paints a red arrow in the upper trendline of the descending channel. The sell trade is advised to be closed when the indicator paints a green arrow or when the price reaches the lower trendline of the descending channel.

Conclusion

The FX Arrow indicator for MT4 uses multiple indicators to give high-rewarding signals. These signals can be easily understood by new and professional traders. This indicator can also be used to enter and exit trade.

The FX Arrow indicator works in all market conditions (trending and ranging market) and in all time frames. This indicator can be used solely or in combination with other indicators as well as with price action and market structure analysis.


