The effective Forex Fly Robot is an FX Expert Advisor of the highest calibre that is completely automated. This EA is great for long-term benefits. The Forex Fly EA is a short-term scalping strategy that has demonstrated exceptional success over thousands of transactions.

The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and creates pending orders at probable breakthrough levels. The success percentage of this FX Robot is above 95% when trading the EURUSD currency pair on a 1Min time frame. This Forex Scalping EA also employs the martingale strategy.

An instrument for trading the EUR/USD currency pair is the Forex Fly Robot. It basically scalps quickly to trade in order to profit from modest, transient price changes. On a 5-minute (M5) timescale, the robot may open more than 25 transactions every day, with the number of deals significantly rising on a 1-minute (M1) timeframe. In order to adapt to slower market circumstances over longer timescales, the robot lowers the amount of trades.

The robot employs the martingale strategy when it finds itself in a losing position as a result of unfavourable price movement. This hazardous technique includes raising deal size after a loss in the hopes that a subsequent winning trade would make up for earlier losses. However, when there are persistently unfavourable market patterns, this approach might result in significant losses. Before using the trading robot, potential users must be aware of this danger.

EA has monthly growth rate of 8% - 10%. This fx EA is made to function in variety of market circumstances is its strongest feature.

Please try first for at least a week on a demo account. Additionally, we ask that you become acquainted with and comprehend how this Forex Scalping Robot functions before using it on a live account.







