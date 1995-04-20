MT Sideway Filter


If you know where the sideway, 
you will know the trend.

MT Sideway Filter :

Built to identify and anticipate sideways market phases. 

Once detected, expect a transition into a trend, offering profitable opportunities. 

Ideal for pinpointing both sideways movements and trends.

Can be used to enhance the performance of other indicators.


TRADE: Forex

TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol


SETTINGS:

SIDEWAY FILTER 

Period: Put the number period for calculate (1-100) 

Multiply: Frame sideway

Sideway on Background: ON | OFF

Color: Cloud Sideway Color 


ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Alert after close candle)

DETAIL CLOUD SIDEWAY: Refine the cloud details in the display. (Cloud Sideway show real time)

                        (*****Cloud Sideway: No repaint, No redraw  after close candle*****)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Feel free to reach out for any additional details or assistance!

