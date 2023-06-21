

Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision.

Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount.



MT Magical : A sophisticated strategy combining swing trading, trend analysis and supply & demand signals. Expertly filtered for precision. Developed with rigorous effort, delivering value to serious investors. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. Request: PC high performance









TRADE: Forex





TIME FRAME: H1, M30, M15 (Not M5, M1)





SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol









SETTINGS:





SIGNAL: Aggressive, Medium and Safe (Follow Trend and Swing Trade)

signals uses our secret formula to perform complex calculations to get good results.





CANDLE MA: Set the MA to change the candle color to show the trend and take profit.





MAGIC LEVEL: Analyze the right price range to set stoploss and takeprofit.





TRADE ANALYSIS: Analyze probabilistic tendency for opening orders and Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe ( For backtest, history data is required for every timeframe)





SUPPLY & DEMAND: It is the selling and buying demand that are the fundamental factors that affect the price of goods in the market.



ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (If using this function, the backtest can only be done for 20,000 bars)

(Function ANALYSIS PROFIT Request: PC high performance)





ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle)

Alert_Type: Buy & Sell, Buy only and Sell only.





DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color