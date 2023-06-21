MT Magical

5


Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision.
Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount.
MT Magical A sophisticated strategy combining swing trading, trend analysis and supply & demand signals.

Expertly filtered for precision. Developed with rigorous effort, delivering value to serious investors.

Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. 

Request: PC high performance



TRADE: Forex

TIME FRAME:  H1, M30, M15 (Not M5, M1)

SYMBOL PAIR:  All Symbol



SETTINGS:

SIGNAL:  Aggressive,  Medium and Safe (Follow Trend and Swing Trade)
              signals uses our secret formula to perform complex calculations to get good results.

CANDLE MA: Set the MA to change the candle color to show the trend and take profit.

MAGIC LEVEL: Analyze the right price range to set stoploss and takeprofit. 

TRADE ANALYSIS: Analyze probabilistic tendency for opening orders and Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe (For backtest, history data is required for every timeframe)

SUPPLY & DEMAND: It is the selling and buying demand that are the fundamental factors that affect the price of goods in the market.

ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (If using this function, the backtest can only be done for 20,000 bars)
                          (Function ANALYSIS PROFIT Request: PC high performance)

ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle)
                Alert_Type:  Buy & Sell, Buy only and Sell only. 

DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color

                        (*****Signal Highlights: No repaint, no redraw*****)



Backtest must be run to 1,250 bars for the indicator to calculate the full system

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Feel free to reach out for any additional details or assistance!

Avis 1
Francis K N Ho
543
Francis K N Ho 2025.11.04 08:51 
 

A reliable indicator and most helpful seller.

Répondre à l'avis