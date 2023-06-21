MT Magical

5


Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision.
Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount.
MT Magical A sophisticated strategy combining swing trading, trend analysis and supply & demand signals.

Expertly filtered for precision. Developed with rigorous effort, delivering value to serious investors.

Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. 

Request: PC high performance



TRADE: Forex

TIME FRAME:  H1, M30, M15 (Not M5, M1)

SYMBOL PAIR:  All Symbol



SETTINGS:

SIGNAL:  Aggressive,  Medium and Safe (Follow Trend and Swing Trade)
              signals uses our secret formula to perform complex calculations to get good results.

CANDLE MA: Set the MA to change the candle color to show the trend and take profit.

MAGIC LEVEL: Analyze the right price range to set stoploss and takeprofit. 

TRADE ANALYSIS: Analyze probabilistic tendency for opening orders and Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe (For backtest, history data is required for every timeframe)

SUPPLY & DEMAND: It is the selling and buying demand that are the fundamental factors that affect the price of goods in the market.

ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (If using this function, the backtest can only be done for 20,000 bars)
                          (Function ANALYSIS PROFIT Request: PC high performance)

ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle)
                Alert_Type:  Buy & Sell, Buy only and Sell only. 

DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color

                        (*****Signal Highlights: No repaint, no redraw*****)



Backtest must be run to 1,250 bars for the indicator to calculate the full system

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Feel free to reach out for any additional details or assistance!

评分 1
Francis K N Ho
558
Francis K N Ho 2025.11.04 08:51 
 

A reliable indicator and most helpful seller.

推荐产品
Strategy Tester Rsi Bears Stoch
Harun Celik
指标
The   Strategy Tester   product is an indicator where you can both test and run strategies. There are 64 strategies in total in this indicator. It uses 3 indicators. You can test tens of thousands of strategies by changing the parameter settings of these indicators. You can run 6 strategies at the same time. With this product, you will now create your own signals. Recommendations and Features Used indicators:   Rsi, Bears power, Stochastic It works on all   time frame   Recommended time frame
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Delta Pairs
Anatolii Zainchkovskii
指标
Delta Pairs is an indicator for pair trading, it displays the divergence of two currency pairs. Does not redraw. A useful tool for the analysis of the behavior of two currency pairs relative to each other. Purpose The Delta Pairs indicator is designed for determining the divergences in the movements of two currency pairs. This indicator is displayed as two line charts and the difference (delta) between these charts in the form of a histogram. The Delta Pairs indicator will be useful for those w
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
专家
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
指标
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
指标
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
指标
您有多少次购买了一个交易指标，它拥有 出色的回测 、 实盘账户表现证明 以及惊人的数据和 无处不在的统计数据 ，但使用后您却 最终爆仓 ？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初为何出现，而这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 最擅长的！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 一种全新的市场视角 RelicusRoad 是外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数领域 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，为交易者提供 账户增长 所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每一位交易者成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个毫无意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这些信息 无与伦比 且 非常准确 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习（AI）技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功且消息灵通的交易者。   利用领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Deal Trading SPT
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
指标
Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength. Utility Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade Market overview on the chart Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility Resistance and support for trialing stop No repaint after the finished bar Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc. Message pop-up, notification with
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
专家
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
专家
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
Bias Seasonal Pattern Analyzer MT4
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
什么是 Bias Finder Bias Finder (with Export) 是一款高级指标，能够识别并分析市场中的统计性偏差，清晰地展示重复出现的趋势。该工具特别适合那些希望将量化分析融入交易策略的手动交易者和系统化交易者。 分析模式 该指标可根据不同的时间逻辑计算并显示价格偏差： Hourly Bias ：逐小时统计分析 Weekday Bias ：按星期几分布的表现 Day-of-Month Bias ：按每月日期的价格行为 Monthly Bias ：按月份的趋势分析 主要功能 清晰直观的表格显示 提供 总盈亏、次数和平均盈亏 的完整数据 自动用自定义颜色区分正值和负值 支持一键 CSV 数据导出 可自定义图表显示参数，适应各种风格 交易优势 快速发现重复的市场模式 支持基于 季节性与市场周期 的策略 适用于 手动分析 与 量化系统开发 可将导出数据用于 Excel 或其他外部分析工具 为什么选择它 Bias Finder 并不仅仅是一个技术指标，而是一个 市场统计分析工具 ，帮助您发现隐藏的低效和模式。非常适合希望获得 量化优势 并优化决策的交易者。 另推荐 : Can
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
指标
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
专家
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
指标
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
指标
斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具 适用于MT4平台的斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具，适合于使用黄金分割交易的交易者 优点：没有多余的线，没有过长的线，易于观察发现交易的机会 试用版： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 主要功能： 1.可以直接画出多组斐波那契折返，可以看出重要折返点之间的关系； 2.可以画出斐波那契扩展，比率有三种0.618，1，1.618 3.画出的斐波那契折返和扩展均可左右移动，有数值显示，方便观察 4.可通过数字键切换周期 使用指南和功能键： 1．按 [ 或R画折返，按需要画折返，最多云持8组折返； 2．按 ] 或E画扩展； 3．按 \ 删除当前周期下的所有扩展和折返，其余周期的不受影响 4．如何左右移动折返和扩展 (1)点击第一组折返的F5字符，可以左右移动折返； (2)点击COP的字符 ，可以左右移动扩展； 5. (1)点击第一组折返的F5字符，按del 可以删除这组折返； (2)点击COP的字符， 按del 可以删除这组扩展； 6．修改折返和扩展（随着市场的运行，焦点或者反弹点需要修改)
Binary Fx System
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
指标
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
指标
MT5版本  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   是一個完整的交易系統，包含   Bill Williams   的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels   交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag   表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什
Ferox Breakout
Tat Dat Nguyen
指标
The breakout algorithm is a technique based on price, price features, to shape a breakout strategy. The strategy in this indicator will not be redrawn (none-repaint indicator), it is suitable for short or long term traders In the screenshot is the EURUSD pair, these currency pairs, commodities or stocks, it have similar strength *Non-Repainting (not redrawn) *For Metatrader4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Entry, Green is Long, Red is Short *Works On Any Timeframe *Work
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
专家
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
指标
面向专业交易者与评估账户（Prop）的风险管理与限制监控指标 本工具仅在图表上展示风险管理与限制相关的精确信息，帮助你更专注地做出决策。该指标不执行开仓/平仓/修改操作，也不会与智能交易系统（EA）产生干扰。 功能 监控日内与总回撤 基于余额（Balance）或净值（Equity）计算并显示日内/总回撤（可配置）。 显示距离预设限制的剩余百分比。 清晰专业的图表面板 摘要表：余额、净值、当前盈亏、日内/总回撤、预警阈值。 简洁易读的界面，便于专注决策。 基于风险的仓位大小 根据百分比/固定金额风险和所选止损距离计算大致手数。 在图表上显示风险回报比（R:R）以及入场、止损（SL）、止盈（TP）水平。 警报与通知 接近日内/总回撤阈值时触发警报（阈值百分比可设置）。 价格触及 SL/TP 或其他自定义事件时发送通知。 支持向桌面和移动端推送通知。 兼容性与非干预 指标仅用于信息展示，不执行或管理订单。 可同时用于多个图表与品种。 即使在不允许 EA 的环境中也可使用。 使用方法 将指标加载到所需品种与时间周期上。 设置日内/总限制、计算基准（Balance/Equity）以及时区或每日
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
指标
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT4 信号。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项 100% 自动交易！ 注意力:   如果您想用您的
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
该产品的买家也购买
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
指标
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
指标
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
指标
M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
指标
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
指标
PRO Renko Arrow Based System for trading renko charts.  准确的信号交易任何外汇工具. 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块! PRO Renko系统是RENKO图表上高度准确的交易系统。该系统是通用的。 该交易系统可应用于各种交易工具。 该系统有效地中和了所谓的市场噪音，打开了获得准确反转信号的通道。 该指标易于使用，只有一个参数负责产生信号。 您可以很容易地使算法适应您感兴趣的交易工具和renko酒吧的大小。 我很乐意通过提供任何咨询支持来帮助所有客户有效地使用该指标。 祝您交易成功！购买后，立即写信给我！ 我将与您分享我的建议和我的renko发电机。 另外，我将免费提供系统的附加模块!
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
指标
Day Trader Master 是一个完整的日间交易者交易系统。该系统由两个指标组成。一个指标是买入和卖出的箭头信号。这是你得到的箭头指示器。我将免费为您提供第二个指标。第二个指标是专门设计用于与这些箭头结合使用的趋势指标。 指标不重复也不迟到！ 使用这个系统非常简单。您只需按照当前趋势方向的箭头信号，显示为双色线。蓝色是买入趋势。红色是一种销售趋势。蓝色箭头是买入信号。红色箭头是卖出信号。您需要箭头的颜色和信号的方向来匹配趋势线的颜色。 箭头指标主要是为 M5 和 M15 时间间隔的日内交易而创建的。但从技术上讲，该系统可以用于其他时间间隔。 指示器配备带有推送消息功能的弹出警报。 购买后一定要写信给我！我将为您提供与系统交易的个人建议，以及我的趋势指标。此外，还有丰厚的奖励等着您！
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
指标
趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
指标
Market Structure Break Out（MSB） 是一款为 MT4 和 MT5 平台 设计的高级工具，帮助交易者以结构的角度观察市场走势。它通过箭头和警报提示，标示出趋势方向和反转方向的关键 交易信号 。 其一大亮点功能是能够绘制 持续的供需区域 ，让交易者清晰了解关键价格区域。此外， 实时回测功能 使用户能够在图表上直接查看该指标在历史中的表现，增强了信号的透明度与可信度。 领取您的免费EA： 获取免费的 Market Structure Breakout EA ，它可以根据突破箭头自动开仓，使用固定手数，并可自定义止损和止盈水平。 如何领取： 点击此处下载 EA 。请注意，此 EA 仅在您已购买 Market Structure Break Out 指标 后才能使用。 MT5 版本的产品在此： https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /124690 该指标正在持续更新。 我们努力提供基于市场结构的高精度进场和出场点。当前版本为1.6，以下是最新的更新内容，欢迎加入我们： 买卖目标: 清晰了解买入和卖出仓位的最佳止
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪后
作者的更多信息
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
指标
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
MT Merit Candle Count
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (2)
指标
Optimal Strategy Be your trading assistant MT  Merit  Candle Count : Designed for binary options trading, Indicator counts the number of bullish or bearish candlesticks, making it suitable for both martingale and standard trading strategies. It's ideal for experienced traders and applicable to Forex, helping to gauge volume and identify trends or potential reversals on the chart. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. TRADE: Binary Option and Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL
FREE
MT Focus Session
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (1)
指标
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.     >>   MT Sideway Filter   << MT Focus Session : Focused on monitoring session times, the MT Focus Session indicator emphasizes market activity from opening to close, with a preference for the high-volume periods between the London Open and the U.S. Close. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  M5 M15 M30 H1 SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: FOCUS SESSION Open Session Time: Start time of the session you are interested.
FREE
MT Merit Pullback
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (2)
指标
"Pullback while filtering trend" MT MERIT PullBack :  Engineered to detect pullback signals while filtering trends using advanced techniques. Best for short-term cycles. Tailored for manual trading, emphasizing risk management and fundamental analysis to select optimal currency pairs. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula. TREND FILTER: Put the number Period and Show tren
MT Merit TLC
Issara Seeboonrueang
指标
Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision. Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount. MT MERIT TLC (Trend Line Channel) : The TLC indicator identifies reversal or breakout signals using plotted trend line channels relative to the current price.  It is tailored for manual traders who manage risk independently (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Risk-Reward). Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. TRA
MT Unstoppable
Issara Seeboonrueang
指标
Please feel free to contact me if you need any further information. Please let me know if you have any questions. I hope the above is useful to you. MT Unstoppable :  is a swing trade or trend strategy through signal filtering with experience.  indicator for trade by yourself TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame    (Not M1 ,  Introducing timeframe H1) SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol  SETTINGS: TREND: Period, Trend Zone  and   Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe ( For backtest, history data
MT Sideway Filter
Issara Seeboonrueang
指标
If you know where the sideway,  you will know the trend. MT Sideway Filter : Built to identify and anticipate sideways market phases.  Once detected, expect a transition into a trend, offering profitable opportunities.  Ideal for pinpointing both sideways movements and trends. Can be used to enhance the performance of other indicators. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: SIDEWAY FILTER  Period: Put the number period for calculate (1-100)  Multiply: Fr
MT Roller Coaster
Issara Seeboonrueang
指标
Graph's roller-coaster MT Roller Coaster : Inspired by the graph's roller-coaster-like movement, this tool uses color bands to signal trends effectively. The band colors simplify order decisions: Downtrend: Bands 2 and 3 turn red, signaling sell opportunities. Uptrend: Bands 2 and 3 appear sky blue, suggesting buy orders. Sideways: Alternating band colors allow both buy and sell trades, suitable for scalping strategies. Major trend entries are identified at the outer bands, with corr
筛选:
Francis K N Ho
558
Francis K N Ho 2025.11.04 08:51 
 

A reliable indicator and most helpful seller.

回复评论