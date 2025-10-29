SignauxSections
MARCUS PARLOW

PrismEdgeCapital Forex MT5

0 avis
5 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
19
Bénéfice trades:
18 (94.73%)
Perte trades:
1 (5.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
286.69 EUR
Pire transaction:
-138.24 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 037.25 EUR (9 822 pips)
Perte brute:
-146.96 EUR (742 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (877.64 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
877.64 EUR (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.55
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.44
Longs trades:
6 (31.58%)
Courts trades:
13 (68.42%)
Facteur de profit:
7.06
Rendement attendu:
46.86 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
57.63 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-146.96 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-138.24 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-138.24 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
32.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.54 EUR
Maximal:
138.24 EUR (4.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 9
XAUUSD+ 5
USDJPY+ 3
EURUSD+ 1
EURJPY+ 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ 236
XAUUSD+ 639
USDJPY+ 76
EURUSD+ 3
EURJPY+ 62
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ 980
XAUUSD+ 7.2K
USDJPY+ 631
EURUSD+ 13
EURJPY+ 286
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Our system applies a structured grid trading approach to capture consistent profits from price fluctuations across the Forex market — all with strict risk control and no martingale techniques.

  • 💱 Trading Instruments: Major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold. Additional liquid pairs may be included based on market conditions.

  • 📊 Grid Configuration: Fixed grid levels (typically 10–20 pips apart) above and below a reference price serve as precise order triggers.

  •  Order Execution: Market orders are executed instantly once a grid level is reached — buying at lower levels and selling at upper levels to capture oscillations.

  • 📏 Position Sizing: All trades use fixed lot sizes for consistent exposure and controlled risk.

  • 🎯 Trade Management: Each position includes take-profit and stop-loss levels with a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio for optimized returns.

  • 🛡️ Risk Management: Limits on simultaneous open positions protect against overexposure and ensure capital stability.

  • 🚀 Performance Objective: Designed to systematically generate profit by exploiting price movements in ranging or moderately volatile markets.

💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500



Aucun avis
2025.10.29 05:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 05:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.29 05:37 2025.10.29 05:37:31  

I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $35/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience.

