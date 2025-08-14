CotationsSections
Devises / LQD
Retour à Actions

LQD: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

111.21 USD 0.16 (0.14%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LQD a changé de 0.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 110.98 et à un maximum de 111.38.

Suivez la dynamique iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LQD Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is LQD stock price today?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock is priced at 111.21 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 111.05, and trading volume reached 19927.

Does LQD stock pay dividends?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 111.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD.

How to buy LQD stock?

You can buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) shares at the current price of 111.21. Orders are usually placed near 111.21 or 111.51, while 19927 and 0.06% show market activity.

How to invest into LQD stock?

Investing in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.45 - 113.29 and current price 111.21. Many compare 2.15% and 2.51% before placing orders at 111.21 or 111.51.

What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in the past year was 113.29. Within 103.45 - 113.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) over the year was 103.45. Comparing it with the current 111.21 and 103.45 - 113.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did LQD stock split?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
110.98 111.38
Range Annuel
103.45 113.29
Clôture Précédente
111.05
Ouverture
111.14
Bid
111.21
Ask
111.51
Plus Bas
110.98
Plus Haut
111.38
Volume
19.927 K
Changement quotidien
0.14%
Changement Mensuel
2.15%
Changement à 6 Mois
2.51%
Changement Annuel
-1.67%
28 septembre, dimanche