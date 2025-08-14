- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LQD: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Le taux de change de LQD a changé de 0.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 110.98 et à un maximum de 111.38.
Suivez la dynamique iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQD Nouvelles
- Demand for investment-grade bond ETFs surges as Oracle pushes up supply of new debt
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- FPE: Income ETF With Systemic Risk And Slow Erosion (NYSEARCA:FPE)
- 15-Yr Bull Markets: Signs Of A Potential Major Top (Or Not) And Knowing What Hasn't Worked
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- U.S. Investment-Grade Company Liquidity Increases In Q2
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- PFF: Attractive Yield But High Industry Concentration (NASDAQ:PFF)
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – August 2025
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- September 2025 Perspective
- Bond / Fixed-Income Returns Having A Good Year (So Far) In 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Credit Spreads At Historical Lows, TLT Vs. VCLT
- RSF: Managed 10% Distribution Yield And Unique Interval Structure (NYSE:RSF)
- BofA: Investors pour into bonds, pull back from crypto
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- EHI: Discount Remains Narrow As Fund Shifts Toward Lower Quality Holdings (NYSE:EHI)
- Spreads In The Credit Market Are Falling Dramatically
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
Foire Aux Questions
What is LQD stock price today?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock is priced at 111.21 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 111.05, and trading volume reached 19927.
Does LQD stock pay dividends?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 111.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD.
How to buy LQD stock?
You can buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) shares at the current price of 111.21. Orders are usually placed near 111.21 or 111.51, while 19927 and 0.06% show market activity.
How to invest into LQD stock?
Investing in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.45 - 113.29 and current price 111.21. Many compare 2.15% and 2.51% before placing orders at 111.21 or 111.51.
What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in the past year was 113.29. Within 103.45 - 113.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.05 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) over the year was 103.45. Comparing it with the current 111.21 and 103.45 - 113.29 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did LQD stock split?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 111.05
- Ouverture
- 111.14
- Bid
- 111.21
- Ask
- 111.51
- Plus Bas
- 110.98
- Plus Haut
- 111.38
- Volume
- 19.927 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.14%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.15%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.51%
- Changement Annuel
- -1.67%