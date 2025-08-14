- Overview
LQD: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
LQD exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.05 and at a high of 111.38.
Follow iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LQD News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LQD stock price today?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock is priced at 111.12 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 111.05, and trading volume reached 9058.
Does LQD stock pay dividends?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 111.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.75% and USD.
How to buy LQD stock?
You can buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) shares at the current price of 111.12. Orders are usually placed near 111.12 or 111.42, while 9058 and -0.02% show market activity.
How to invest into LQD stock?
Investing in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.45 - 113.29 and current price 111.12. Many compare 2.07% and 2.42% before placing orders at 111.12 or 111.42.
What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in the past year was 113.29. Within 103.45 - 113.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.05 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) over the year was 103.45. Comparing it with the current 111.12 and 103.45 - 113.29 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did LQD stock split?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.05, and -1.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 111.05
- Open
- 111.14
- Bid
- 111.12
- Ask
- 111.42
- Low
- 111.05
- High
- 111.38
- Volume
- 9.058 K
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 2.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.42%
- Year Change
- -1.75%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K