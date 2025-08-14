CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / LQD
LQD: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

111.21 USD 0.16 (0.14%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do LQD para hoje mudou para 0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 110.98 e o mais alto foi 111.38.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

LQD Notícias

Perguntas frequentes

What is LQD stock price today?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock is priced at 111.21 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 111.05, and trading volume reached 19927.

Does LQD stock pay dividends?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 111.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD.

How to buy LQD stock?

You can buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) shares at the current price of 111.21. Orders are usually placed near 111.21 or 111.51, while 19927 and 0.06% show market activity.

How to invest into LQD stock?

Investing in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.45 - 113.29 and current price 111.21. Many compare 2.15% and 2.51% before placing orders at 111.21 or 111.51.

What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in the past year was 113.29. Within 103.45 - 113.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) over the year was 103.45. Comparing it with the current 111.21 and 103.45 - 113.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did LQD stock split?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
110.98 111.38
Faixa anual
103.45 113.29
Fechamento anterior
111.05
Open
111.14
Bid
111.21
Ask
111.51
Low
110.98
High
111.38
Volume
19.927 K
Mudança diária
0.14%
Mudança mensal
2.15%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.51%
Mudança anual
-1.67%
