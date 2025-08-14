- Visão do mercado
LQD: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
A taxa do LQD para hoje mudou para 0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 110.98 e o mais alto foi 111.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Perguntas frequentes
What is LQD stock price today?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock is priced at 111.21 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 111.05, and trading volume reached 19927.
Does LQD stock pay dividends?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 111.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD.
How to buy LQD stock?
You can buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) shares at the current price of 111.21. Orders are usually placed near 111.21 or 111.51, while 19927 and 0.06% show market activity.
How to invest into LQD stock?
Investing in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.45 - 113.29 and current price 111.21. Many compare 2.15% and 2.51% before placing orders at 111.21 or 111.51.
What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in the past year was 113.29. Within 103.45 - 113.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.05 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) over the year was 103.45. Comparing it with the current 111.21 and 103.45 - 113.29 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did LQD stock split?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 111.05
- Open
- 111.14
- Bid
- 111.21
- Ask
- 111.51
- Low
- 110.98
- High
- 111.38
- Volume
- 19.927 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.51%
- Mudança anual
- -1.67%