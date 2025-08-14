KotasyonBölümler
LQD: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

111.21 USD 0.16 (0.14%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LQD fiyatı bugün 0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 110.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 111.38 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is LQD stock price today?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock is priced at 111.21 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 111.05, and trading volume reached 19927.

Does LQD stock pay dividends?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 111.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD.

How to buy LQD stock?

You can buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) shares at the current price of 111.21. Orders are usually placed near 111.21 or 111.51, while 19927 and 0.06% show market activity.

How to invest into LQD stock?

Investing in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.45 - 113.29 and current price 111.21. Many compare 2.15% and 2.51% before placing orders at 111.21 or 111.51.

What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in the past year was 113.29. Within 103.45 - 113.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) over the year was 103.45. Comparing it with the current 111.21 and 103.45 - 113.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did LQD stock split?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
110.98 111.38
Yıllık aralık
103.45 113.29
Önceki kapanış
111.05
Açılış
111.14
Satış
111.21
Alış
111.51
Düşük
110.98
Yüksek
111.38
Hacim
19.927 K
Günlük değişim
0.14%
Aylık değişim
2.15%
6 aylık değişim
2.51%
Yıllık değişim
-1.67%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi