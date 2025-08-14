- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
LQD: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
LQD fiyatı bugün 0.14% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 110.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 111.38 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQD haberleri
- Demand for investment-grade bond ETFs surges as Oracle pushes up supply of new debt
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- FPE: Income ETF With Systemic Risk And Slow Erosion (NYSEARCA:FPE)
- 15-Yr Bull Markets: Signs Of A Potential Major Top (Or Not) And Knowing What Hasn't Worked
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- U.S. Investment-Grade Company Liquidity Increases In Q2
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- FTF: Discount Narrows, Making This Fund Even Less Appealing (NYSE:FTF)
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- PFF: Attractive Yield But High Industry Concentration (NASDAQ:PFF)
- Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update – August 2025
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- September 2025 Perspective
- Bond / Fixed-Income Returns Having A Good Year (So Far) In 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Credit Spreads At Historical Lows, TLT Vs. VCLT
- RSF: Managed 10% Distribution Yield And Unique Interval Structure (NYSE:RSF)
- BofA: Investors pour into bonds, pull back from crypto
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- EHI: Discount Remains Narrow As Fund Shifts Toward Lower Quality Holdings (NYSE:EHI)
- Spreads In The Credit Market Are Falling Dramatically
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is LQD stock price today?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock is priced at 111.21 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 111.05, and trading volume reached 19927.
Does LQD stock pay dividends?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 111.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD.
How to buy LQD stock?
You can buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) shares at the current price of 111.21. Orders are usually placed near 111.21 or 111.51, while 19927 and 0.06% show market activity.
How to invest into LQD stock?
Investing in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.45 - 113.29 and current price 111.21. Many compare 2.15% and 2.51% before placing orders at 111.21 or 111.51.
What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in the past year was 113.29. Within 103.45 - 113.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.05 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) over the year was 103.45. Comparing it with the current 111.21 and 103.45 - 113.29 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did LQD stock split?
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 111.05
- Açılış
- 111.14
- Satış
- 111.21
- Alış
- 111.51
- Düşük
- 110.98
- Yüksek
- 111.38
- Hacim
- 19.927 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.14%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.15%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.51%
- Yıllık değişim
- -1.67%