LQD: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

111.21 USD 0.16 (0.14%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LQD hat sich für heute um 0.14% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 110.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 111.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is LQD stock price today?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) stock is priced at 111.21 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 111.05, and trading volume reached 19927.

Does LQD stock pay dividends?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 111.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.67% and USD.

How to buy LQD stock?

You can buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) shares at the current price of 111.21. Orders are usually placed near 111.21 or 111.51, while 19927 and 0.06% show market activity.

How to invest into LQD stock?

Investing in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 103.45 - 113.29 and current price 111.21. Many compare 2.15% and 2.51% before placing orders at 111.21 or 111.51.

What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in the past year was 113.29. Within 103.45 - 113.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.05 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) over the year was 103.45. Comparing it with the current 111.21 and 103.45 - 113.29 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did LQD stock split?

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.05, and -1.67% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
110.98 111.38
Jahresspanne
103.45 113.29
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
111.05
Eröffnung
111.14
Bid
111.21
Ask
111.51
Tief
110.98
Hoch
111.38
Volumen
19.927 K
Tagesänderung
0.14%
Monatsänderung
2.15%
6-Monatsänderung
2.51%
Jahresänderung
-1.67%
28 September, Sonntag