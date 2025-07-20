CotationsSections
FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund

20.79 USD 0.11 (0.53%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FDUS a changé de 0.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 20.55 et à un maximum de 20.86.

Suivez la dynamique Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
20.55 20.86
Range Annuel
16.70 23.55
Clôture Précédente
20.68
Ouverture
20.59
Bid
20.79
Ask
21.09
Plus Bas
20.55
Plus Haut
20.86
Volume
622
Changement quotidien
0.53%
Changement Mensuel
-3.26%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.76%
Changement Annuel
5.96%
20 septembre, samedi