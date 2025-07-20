KurseKategorien
FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund

20.73 USD 0.05 (0.24%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FDUS hat sich für heute um 0.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 20.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.73 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
20.55 20.73
Jahresspanne
16.70 23.55
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
20.68
Eröffnung
20.59
Bid
20.73
Ask
21.03
Tief
20.55
Hoch
20.73
Volumen
44
Tagesänderung
0.24%
Monatsänderung
-3.54%
6-Monatsänderung
1.47%
Jahresänderung
5.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K