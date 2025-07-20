Währungen / FDUS
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund
20.73 USD 0.05 (0.24%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FDUS hat sich für heute um 0.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 20.55 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.73 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDUS News
- Gladstone Capital: One Of Few Buying Opportunities In The BDC Segment (NASDAQ:GLAD)
- Are You Falling For These 3 BDC Dividend Myths?
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- My Cocktail For The Upcoming Correction: 1 REIT, 1 BDC And 1 ETF
- Fidus Investment stock initiated with Buy rating at Clear Street
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Thesis Has Played Out, But Macro Uncertainty Is Real Risk (CGBD)
- 1 BDC For 10% Yield Protection, 1 For Alpha
- 2 BDCs That Should Navigate The Dividend Cutting Spree That Could Be Coming
- Fidus Investment Stock: Executing On The Macro Environment With Precision (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Fidus Investment: Q2 Delivers A Rise In Both Income And NAV (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- BDC Weekly Review: BDC Earnings Deluge
- Fidus Investment Stock: One Of The Stronger BDCs Right Now (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- Nothing Beats Kayne Anderson BDC When It Comes To First-Lien Dividend Safety (NYSE:KBDC)
- Fidus Investment stock price target raised to $21.50 by KBW on strong quarter
- Fidus Investment: A Clear BDC Bargain To Buy Now (NASDAQ:FDUS)
- <img src="https://csv-storage.forexpros.com/slides/c3b79e6ec3ce42b46d5666d6763b5ac450a8c1e7945b9eb632fd7e2d2c74e9bb.png">
- Fidus Investment (FDUS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sixth Street (TSLX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BDC Investors: Prepare For An Imminent Market Rotation
- Oaktree Specialty Lending: Concern About Further Cuts In Distributions (NASDAQ:OCSL)
- BDC Shuffle: The Stock To Drop And The Stock To Shop
Tagesspanne
20.55 20.73
Jahresspanne
16.70 23.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 20.68
- Eröffnung
- 20.59
- Bid
- 20.73
- Ask
- 21.03
- Tief
- 20.55
- Hoch
- 20.73
- Volumen
- 44
- Tagesänderung
- 0.24%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.54%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.47%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K