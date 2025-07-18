Divisas / FDUS
FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund
21.08 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FDUS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.06, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
21.06 21.31
Rango anual
16.70 23.55
- Cierres anteriores
- 21.05
- Open
- 21.15
- Bid
- 21.08
- Ask
- 21.38
- Low
- 21.06
- High
- 21.31
- Volumen
- 976
- Cambio diario
- 0.14%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.18%
- Cambio anual
- 7.44%
