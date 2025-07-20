Valute / FDUS
FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund
20.79 USD 0.11 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FDUS ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.55 e ad un massimo di 20.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.55 20.86
Intervallo Annuale
16.70 23.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.68
- Apertura
- 20.59
- Bid
- 20.79
- Ask
- 21.09
- Minimo
- 20.55
- Massimo
- 20.86
- Volume
- 622
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.96%
20 settembre, sabato