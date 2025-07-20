QuotazioniSezioni
FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund

20.79 USD 0.11 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FDUS ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.55 e ad un massimo di 20.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.55 20.86
Intervallo Annuale
16.70 23.55
Chiusura Precedente
20.68
Apertura
20.59
Bid
20.79
Ask
21.09
Minimo
20.55
Massimo
20.86
Volume
622
Variazione giornaliera
0.53%
Variazione Mensile
-3.26%
Variazione Semestrale
1.76%
Variazione Annuale
5.96%
20 settembre, sabato