クォートセクション
通貨 / FDUS
株に戻る

FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund

20.68 USD 0.40 (1.90%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FDUSの今日の為替レートは、-1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.43の安値と20.72の高値で取引されました。

Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FDUS News

1日のレンジ
20.43 20.72
1年のレンジ
16.70 23.55
以前の終値
21.08
始値
20.47
買値
20.68
買値
20.98
安値
20.43
高値
20.72
出来高
719
1日の変化
-1.90%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.77%
6ヶ月の変化
1.22%
1年の変化
5.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K