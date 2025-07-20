通貨 / FDUS
FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund
20.68 USD 0.40 (1.90%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FDUSの今日の為替レートは、-1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.43の安値と20.72の高値で取引されました。
Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
20.43 20.72
1年のレンジ
16.70 23.55
- 以前の終値
- 21.08
- 始値
- 20.47
- 買値
- 20.68
- 買値
- 20.98
- 安値
- 20.43
- 高値
- 20.72
- 出来高
- 719
- 1日の変化
- -1.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.22%
- 1年の変化
- 5.40%
