FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund
20.50 USD 0.58 (2.75%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FDUS para hoje mudou para -2.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.43 e o mais alto foi 20.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
20.43 20.59
Faixa anual
16.70 23.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.08
- Open
- 20.47
- Bid
- 20.50
- Ask
- 20.80
- Low
- 20.43
- High
- 20.59
- Volume
- 319
- Mudança diária
- -2.75%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.34%
- Mudança anual
- 4.49%
