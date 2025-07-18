Currencies / FDUS
FDUS: Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund
21.05 USD 0.10 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FDUS exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.96 and at a high of 21.25.
Follow Fidus Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
20.96 21.25
Year Range
16.70 23.55
- Previous Close
- 21.15
- Open
- 21.16
- Bid
- 21.05
- Ask
- 21.35
- Low
- 20.96
- High
- 21.25
- Volume
- 884
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.03%
- Year Change
- 7.29%
