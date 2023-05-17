ICT Silver Bullet MT4

5

ICT Silver Bullet

If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need! 

This indicator will help you identify the following:

  • FVG - fair value gaps
  • Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on ZIGZAG as it is the most subjective way to do it.
  • ICT Silver Bullet windows and related notifications when it starts and when an FVG appears 
  • Swing High and low that are potential buy side and sell side liquidity
  • Previous  and current week's high and low, 
  • Previous day's high and low, 
  • Back to 3 weeks open gap
  • New York open price


How to Use This Indicator

You'll need to load this indicator on your charts and update the settings according to the explanation in this user guide.

The indicator works on the opening of each new candle. The indicator will plot the windows, levels, sessions, BOS, CHOCH, and FVG. It plots the elements based on a loopback period. 

Starting v2.2 you can use this indicator to trade higher timeframe based on smart money concepts and different visual aid that it provides.

A customizable panel is available to Show/Hide any element dynamically without go back to settings, this is super useful as sometime the charts become cumbersome and hiding some elements make our decisions clearer. 

If you are trading the silver bullet strategy it is best to work on 5 minutes charts and less. Only active silver bullet window will be plot on the live charts. If the alert and notifications are activated, the indicator will send you the alert or the notification of a possible setup during the silver bullet windows. At this stage is up to you as a trader to study the current market conditions and to take the trade. This indicator will not give you a buy or sell signal.

Take your time to test the indicator on the strategy tester.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out!  We are always available to respond, help, and improve.

This current price is only because we are at the early stage of this new indicator, with minimum features. The price will move up soon.


Silver Bullet Strategy Summary

The strategy credit goes to Michael J. Huddleston, known as ICT, and the full strategy can be found on his youtube channel.

It is a time-boxed setup that frequently repeats on forex and indices. It trades on three-time windows: 3 AM to 4 AM, 10 AM to 11 AM, and 2 PM to 3 PM New York local time. To take an entry, a fair value gap needs to be identified inside the range, a market structure supporting the move down or up, and identifying at least a minimum trade framework of 10 points for indices and 15 pips for forex pairs. A much more robust framework is to combine this entry with a draw on liquidity draw identified on the current week's high and low, the previous day's high and low, and the current week's NWOG, the previous session's high and low. Combining it with the Classic ICT optimal trade entry and the confluence with the 2022 ICT Mentorship Youtube Model is better.

리뷰 14
Chapa
482
Chapa 2025.11.26 18:27 
 

Even if you do not trade the Silver Bullet. This Indi packs a lot of value and does so cleanly and professionally! Love me some fractals, fvg's and levels for them purges. Just wished he could sneak in the midnight open level. Great job by the author though!

MissyD1202
293
MissyD1202 2024.03.25 12:11 
 

I recently started trading the ict silver bullet strategy plus liquidity concepts and wow this indicator is absolutely brilliant! Nearly every trade I've taken with it has been profit and I love how it it's neat tidy and keeps the charts clean drawing focus only on what I need to see. For anyone trading ict or silver bullet this is a must have indicator.

lutficorpcapital
49
lutficorpcapital 2023.10.29 20:50 
 

This is a must-have EA for anyone trading ICT concepts. Do not hesitate to buy. The developer is very responsive and continues to make updates to both MT4 and MT5 versions. I use this indicator in my daily trading with high confidence!

Chapa
482
Chapa 2025.11.26 18:27 
 

Even if you do not trade the Silver Bullet. This Indi packs a lot of value and does so cleanly and professionally! Love me some fractals, fvg's and levels for them purges. Just wished he could sneak in the midnight open level. Great job by the author though!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2025.11.26 18:34
Thanks a lot for the review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
MissyD1202
293
MissyD1202 2024.03.25 12:11 
 

I recently started trading the ict silver bullet strategy plus liquidity concepts and wow this indicator is absolutely brilliant! Nearly every trade I've taken with it has been profit and I love how it it's neat tidy and keeps the charts clean drawing focus only on what I need to see. For anyone trading ict or silver bullet this is a must have indicator.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.03.25 12:32
Five ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ for this awesome review, thanks a lot, and don't hesitate if you need any help, just poke me
lutficorpcapital
49
lutficorpcapital 2023.10.29 20:50 
 

This is a must-have EA for anyone trading ICT concepts. Do not hesitate to buy. The developer is very responsive and continues to make updates to both MT4 and MT5 versions. I use this indicator in my daily trading with high confidence!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.29 21:24
Thanks a lot for the review, much appreciated!
Boris1234
24
Boris1234 2023.10.02 09:28 
 

To anyone who's wishing to try a new EA, this is the one. I am a part time trader, with limited trading skills, but this Silver Bullet EA, by Lio, is amazing. I haven't sorted it all out yet, only having it for 4 days and not sure if my broker offset time is correct, but already I've had 3 out of 5 trades successful. Lio's support is fantastic and he's still helping me, so I can only see myself becoming more profitable from here on.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.02 10:09
I really thank you for this positive review, and I think you have an amazing journey in front of you, as usual if you need anything I am more than happy to help
SIIINO
20
SIIINO 2023.10.01 12:40 
 

Works good 👍

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.01 12:57
Thanks a lot for your positive feedback! Much appreciated.
tpko
30
tpko 2023.09.20 17:34 
 

Amazing Indicator to help you not lose your bearings. The Key DOL levels have helped me immensely. It's very convenient. Thumbs up from me. Excited for future developments.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.20 17:37
Great thanks! Glad of your review, and glad the indicator is helping! Stay tuned next release this weekend!
Juhász Máté
60
Juhász Máté 2023.09.14 20:55 
 

Useful indicator when looking up what to use and how to use it. Thanks.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.14 21:27
Thanks for the review much appreciated 👍👍
Edwin Aldrian
330
Edwin Aldrian 2023.09.05 07:43 
 

Great tool and excellent support

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.05 07:51
Thanks Edwin, much appreciated!
limjames86
33
limjames86 2023.09.04 07:46 
 

This is awesome indicator. If you trade ICT silver bullet, This is must have indicator for you success

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.04 07:57
Thanks a lot, your review is awesome :)
Fadi88888
232
Fadi88888 2023.09.01 07:58 
 

I think one of the best indicators on mql5 !!! Who understand what this Indicator does, will just profit from it :) Highly recommended Indicator, its a must !!!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.01 08:03
Awesome review, thanks a lot Fadi!
Teguh Deka Prahara
5749
Teguh Deka Prahara 2023.08.23 03:16 
 

Very usefull indicator.. Made profit with good RR..

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.23 07:14
Thank a lot for your feedback! I am happy it serves you well.
riseandshine
21
riseandshine 2023.08.08 23:43 
 

Amazing indicator .. very helpfull .. and the seller does actullay reply and provide support .. easily worth the purchase :) if you have a telegram channel where you provide signlas i wouldn't hesitate to join :)

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.08 23:49
Thanks a lot for your comment, join us at https://t.me/TradewithaT_Signals I am posting all silver bullet setups that I am taking, more educational channel than a signal one, looking forward to seeing you there
man1980
1678
man1980 2023.07.28 22:38 
 

i love this indicator, and the support from the seller is top tier.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.29 06:31
Thanks for the review, really appreciate it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Mohamed Sahifa
536
Mohamed Sahifa 2023.06.21 19:10 
 

Great & helpful Indicator

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20394
개발자의 답변 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.06.21 19:45
Thanks a lot for your review! Much appreciated.
