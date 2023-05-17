ICT Silver Bullet MT4

5

ICT Silver Bullet

If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need! 

This indicator will help you identify the following:

  • FVG - fair value gaps
  • Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on ZIGZAG as it is the most subjective way to do it.
  • ICT Silver Bullet windows and related notifications when it starts and when an FVG appears 
  • Swing High and low that are potential buy side and sell side liquidity
  • Previous  and current week's high and low, 
  • Previous day's high and low, 
  • Back to 3 weeks open gap
  • New York open price


How to Use This Indicator

You'll need to load this indicator on your charts and update the settings according to the explanation in this user guide.

The indicator works on the opening of each new candle. The indicator will plot the windows, levels, sessions, BOS, CHOCH, and FVG. It plots the elements based on a loopback period. 

Starting v2.2 you can use this indicator to trade higher timeframe based on smart money concepts and different visual aid that it provides.

A customizable panel is available to Show/Hide any element dynamically without go back to settings, this is super useful as sometime the charts become cumbersome and hiding some elements make our decisions clearer. 

If you are trading the silver bullet strategy it is best to work on 5 minutes charts and less. Only active silver bullet window will be plot on the live charts. If the alert and notifications are activated, the indicator will send you the alert or the notification of a possible setup during the silver bullet windows. At this stage is up to you as a trader to study the current market conditions and to take the trade. This indicator will not give you a buy or sell signal.

Take your time to test the indicator on the strategy tester.

Need help or have questions? I am Lio, don't hesitate to reach out!  We are always available to respond, help, and improve.

This current price is only because we are at the early stage of this new indicator, with minimum features. The price will move up soon.


Silver Bullet Strategy Summary

The strategy credit goes to Michael J. Huddleston, known as ICT, and the full strategy can be found on his youtube channel.

It is a time-boxed setup that frequently repeats on forex and indices. It trades on three-time windows: 3 AM to 4 AM, 10 AM to 11 AM, and 2 PM to 3 PM New York local time. To take an entry, a fair value gap needs to be identified inside the range, a market structure supporting the move down or up, and identifying at least a minimum trade framework of 10 points for indices and 15 pips for forex pairs. A much more robust framework is to combine this entry with a draw on liquidity draw identified on the current week's high and low, the previous day's high and low, and the current week's NWOG, the previous session's high and low. Combining it with the Classic ICT optimal trade entry and the confluence with the 2022 ICT Mentorship Youtube Model is better.

レビュー 14
Chapa
472
Chapa 2025.11.26 18:27 
 

Even if you do not trade the Silver Bullet. This Indi packs a lot of value and does so cleanly and professionally! Love me some fractals, fvg's and levels for them purges. Just wished he could sneak in the midnight open level. Great job by the author though!

MissyD1202
293
MissyD1202 2024.03.25 12:11 
 

I recently started trading the ict silver bullet strategy plus liquidity concepts and wow this indicator is absolutely brilliant! Nearly every trade I've taken with it has been profit and I love how it it's neat tidy and keeps the charts clean drawing focus only on what I need to see. For anyone trading ict or silver bullet this is a must have indicator.

lutficorpcapital
49
lutficorpcapital 2023.10.29 20:50 
 

This is a must-have EA for anyone trading ICT concepts. Do not hesitate to buy. The developer is very responsive and continues to make updates to both MT4 and MT5 versions. I use this indicator in my daily trading with high confidence!

おすすめのプロダクト
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Adjustable Fractals mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「調整可能なフラクタル」はフラクタル インジケーターの高度なバージョンで、非常に便利なトレーディング ツールです。 - ご存知のとおり、標準フラクタル mt4 インジケーターには設定がまったくありません。これはトレーダーにとって非常に不便です。 - 調整可能なフラクタルは、この問題を解決しました。必要な設定がすべて揃っています。 - インジケーターの調整可能な期間 (推奨値 - 7 以上)。 - 価格の高値/安値からの距離を調整可能。 - フラクタル矢印のデザインを調整可能。 - インジケーターにはモバイルおよび PC アラートが組み込まれています。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex インジケーター HTF Ichimoku for MT4。 - Ichimoku インジケーターは、最も強力なトレンド インジケーターの 1 つです。HTF は、Higher Time Frame を意味します。 - このインジケーターは、トレンド トレーダーや、プライス アクション エントリとの組み合わせに最適です。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、より高い時間枠の Ichimoku を現在のチャートに添付できます。 - 上昇トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より上 (両方の線が雲より上) / 下降トレンド - 赤い線が青い線より下 (両方の線が雲より下)。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の上部境界を突破した場合にのみ、買い注文を開きます。 - 価格が Ichimoku 雲の下部境界を突破した場合にのみ、売り注文を開きます。 - HTF Ichimoku インジケーターを使用すると、大きなトレンドを捉える機会が得られます。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この M
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
インディケータ
Smart FVG インジケーター MT4 – MetaTrader 4 向け高度なフェアバリューギャップ検出 Smart FVG インジケーター MT4 は、MetaTrader 4 上で Fair Value Gap（FVG）をプロフェッショナルレベルで検出・監視し、アラートまで行うツールです。ATR ベースのフィルタリングと相場構造を考慮したロジックを組み合わせることで、ノイズを取り除き、流動性に応じて適応し、本当に重要な不均衡だけを残して精度の高い判断をサポートします。 主な特長 正確な FVG 検出：単なるローソク足のギャップではなく、市場の本質的な非効率を捉えます。 ATR ベースの精度：市場や時間軸が変わっても、低品質なシグナルを自動的にフィルタリング。 有効性のリアルタイム追跡：価格がゾーンを埋める／ブレイクすると、ゾーンが自動で延長・調整・削除されます。 カスタマイズ可能な表示：色・ラインスタイル・塗りつぶしを自由に設定し、どんなテンプレートにも合わせられます。 実用的なアラート：新規 FVG や、埋められた／無効化されたゾーンをリアルタイム通知。 パフォーマンス
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
インディケータ
[ZhiBiCCI]インディケータは全てのサイクル使用に適しており、そして全ての市場品種にも適しています。 [ZhiBiCCI]緑色の実線は強気の発散の逆転です。緑色の点線は古典的な強気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]赤への実線は逆弱気の発散である。赤い点線は古典的な弱気の発散です。 [ZhiBiCCI]はパラメータ（アラート、メール送信、通知送信）で設定でき、（true）に設定するとインスタント信号をアラームウィンドウに送信し、Eメール、インスタントメッセージを送信できます。 パラメータ設定の説明 [displayAlert]：これはアラームスイッチで、trueに設定され、矢印が表示されればプロンプトに自動的に警告され、falseに設定されれば警告されません。 [sendmail_NO_OFF]：これはメールを送信するためのスイッチで、trueに設定します。矢印が表示されていればMT4で設定したメールボックスにメールを送信し、falseに設定されていればメールを送信しません。 [sendnotification_NO_OFF]：これはインスタントメッセージを送信するた
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
インディケータ
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
トレンドオシレーターは、高度なカスタム Crypto_Forex インジケーター、効率的な取引ツールです! - 高度な新しい計算方法を使用 - パラメーター「計算価格」のオプションは 20 種類。 - これまで開発された中で最もスムーズなオシレーター。 - 上昇トレンドの場合は緑色、下降トレンドの場合は赤色。 - 売られすぎの値: 5 未満、買われすぎの値: 95 以上。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、標準戦略をアップグレードする機会が十分にあります。 - PC およびモバイルアラート付き。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、この MQL5 Web サイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
インディケータ
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
インディケータ
標準パラメーターを使用したMACDインジケーター波に基づく 最後と最後の2つのMACDウェーブで、それぞれ正と負のフィボナッチレベルを扱います。 現時点でMACDインジケーターで負の波が終了している場合、色は緑です。 現時点でMACDインジケーターの正の波が終了している場合、色は赤です。 Waveの終了基準は、MACDの符号が異なる2ティックです。 最後の4つのMACDウェーブのトレンドラインをプロットします。 専門家とうまく働く  その他のスクリーンショット： Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42031 https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/10581596/audusd-h1-alpari-international https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/10631979/usdjpy-m1-alpari-international https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/10628704/gbpusd-m15-alpa
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
インディケータ
Alpha Trend signは私たちの取引システムを検証し、取引信号を明確に提示し、信号がドリフトすることはありません。 主な機能： •市場が活況を示している地域に応じて、指標に基づいて現在の相場がトレンド相場に属しているか、それとも揺れ相場に属しているかを直感的に判断することができる。 そして、指標の指示矢印に基づいて市場に切り込み、緑の矢印は購入を提示し、赤の矢印は販売を提示する。 •小周期変動による頻繁な取引信号の発生を回避するために、5分以上の時間周期で取引を行うことを推奨します。 •最適な取引タイミングを逃さないために、シグナルプロンプトをオンにすることもできます。 •本指標はトレンド相場をよく予測するだけでなく、幅広振動相場でも利益を得ることができる。 •本指標は大道至簡の原則に基づいており、異なる段階のトレーダーが使用するのに適している。 注意事項： •Alpha Trend signには明確な入退場信号があり、損失を与えないように逆位相操作を提案しない。 •Alpha Trend signは特に成熟した指標であり、デルのチー
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
インディケータ
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
MCP Touch system
Anton Iudakov
インディケータ
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「WPRと2つの移動平均線」、リペイント機能なし。 - WPR自体はスキャルピングに最適なオシレーターの1つです。 - 「WPRと2つの移動平均線」インジケーターを使用すると、WPRオシレーターの高速移動平均線と低速移動平均線を確認できます。 - このインジケーターを使用すると、価格調整を早期に把握できます。 - このインジケーターはパラメータで簡単に設定でき、どの時間枠でも使用できます。 - 買いと売りのエントリー条件は画像で確認できます。 - 買いシグナルの条件を検討します。 (1) - 高速移動平均線が低速移動平均線を上向きにクロスし、WPR値が-50を下回っている場合：買いトレードを開きます。 (2) - WPR値が-20を超える買われすぎゾーンにある場合：買いトレードを終了します。 (3) - 売りトレードの場合はその逆です。 // 優れたトレーディングロボットとインジケーターは、こちらから入手できます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller これは、このMQL5ウェブサ
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
インディケータ
Xmasterインジケーターの新しいより正確なバージョン。最も効果的で正確な式を得るために、世界中の200以上のトレーダーが、PCでこのインジケーターのさまざまな組み合わせの15,000以上のテストを実施しました。そしてここでは、正確なシグナルを表示し、再ペイントしない「Xmasterフォーミュラインジケーター外国為替再ペイントなし」インジケーターを紹介します。このインジケーターはまた、電子メールとプッシュによってトレーダーにシグナルを送信します。新しいティックが到着するたびに、75以上のパラメーターで市場を常に分析し、トレーダーに正確な売買シグナルを示します。また、このインディケータの助けを借りて、正しい方向で取引を開始するためにトレンドが現在どの方向に進んでいるかを確認できます。 新しい「Xmasterフォーミュラインジケーターforexno repaint」インジケーターはどのように機能し、古いバージョンと何が違うのですか？ まず第一に、それは世界中のさまざまなトレーダーによって15,000回以上テストされた最も最適化された市場分析アルゴリズムです。 第二に、このインジケーター
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
インディケータ
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
インディケータ
VR Cub は、質の高いエントリーポイントを獲得するためのインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、数学的計算を容易にし、ポジションへのエントリーポイントの検索を簡素化するために開発されました。このインジケーターが作成されたトレーディング戦略は、長年にわたってその有効性が証明されてきました。取引戦略のシンプルさはその大きな利点であり、初心者のトレーダーでもうまく取引することができます。 VR Cub はポジション開始ポイントとテイクプロフィットとストップロスのターゲットレベルを計算し、効率と使いやすさを大幅に向上させます。取引の簡単なルールを理解するには、以下の戦略を使用した取引のスクリーンショットを見てください。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 5] エントリーポイントの計算ルール ポジションをオープンする エントリーポイントを計算するには、VR Cub ツールを最後の高値から最後の安値までストレッチする必要があります。 最初
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
インディケータ
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
インディケータ
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
インディケータ
QualifiedEngulfing - は ProEngulfing インジケーターの無料版です。 ProEngulfing - は Advance Engulf インジケーターの有料版で、 こちらからダウンロードできます。 ProEngulfing の無料版と有料版の違いは何ですか？無料版は1日に1つのシグナルの制限があります。 QualifiedEngulfingをご紹介します - あなたのMT4用のプロフェッショナルエンゴルフパターンインジケーター Precisionの力を解放して、QualifiedEngulfingを使用して外国為替市場での資格のあるエンゴルフパターンを特定および強調する先進的なインジケーターです。MetaTrader 4用に開発されたQualifiedEngulfingは、外国為替市場のエンゴルフパターンを確認およびハイライトするために設計された切り立ったアプローチを提供し、取引の決定に対して最も信頼性の高いシグナルのみを受け取ることを確認します。 QualifiedEngulfingの動作方法： QualifiedEngulfingは、エンゴルフパター
FREE
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
インディケータ
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
MTF Kijun
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
4 (1)
インディケータ
The indicator plots higher timeframe Kijun-sen (of Ichimoku ) on lower timeframes. To change timeframes, in the timeframe field enter the number: M1    PERIOD_M1 1 1 minute. M5    PERIOD_M5 5 5 minutes. M15  PERIOD_M15 15 15 minutes. M30  PERIOD_M30 30 30 minutes. H1    PERIOD_H1 60 1 hour. H4    PERIOD_H4 240 4 hour. D1    PERIOD_D1 1440 Daily. W1   PERIOD_W1 10080 Weekly. MN1  PERIOD_MN1 43200 Monthly. By default, the Kijun is shifted 3 periods forward but if you wish to have it exactly as
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
インディケータ
PRO Renko Systemは、特別にRENKOチャートを取引するために設計された高精度の取引システムです。 これは、様々な取引商品に適用することができる普遍的なシステムです。 システムは効果的に正確な逆転信号へのアクセスを与えるいわゆる市場の騒音を中和する。 表示器は非常に使いやすく、信号の生成に責任がある1つの変数だけがあります。 あなたは簡単にお好みの任意の取引ツールとレンコバーのサイズにツールを適応させることができます。 私はいつもあなたが私のソフトウェアで収益性の高い取引を支援するために余分なサポートを提供する準備ができています！ 私はあなたに幸せで収益性の高い取引をしたいです！ ご購入後にご連絡ください！ 私はあなたに私のレンコチャートジェネレータを送信します。 私はまた、私の個人的な推奨事項やシステムの他のモジュールを無料で共有します！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
インディケータ
Scalper Vault は、スキャルピングを成功させるために必要なすべてを提供するプロフェッショナルなスキャルピング システムです。このインジケーターは、外国為替およびバイナリー オプションのトレーダーが使用できる完全な取引システムです。推奨される時間枠は M5 です。 システムは、トレンドの方向に正確な矢印シグナルを提供します。また、トップとボトムのシグナルとギャン マーケット レベルも提供します。 インジケーターは、プッシュ通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。 インジケータの購入後にご連絡ください。私の個人的な取引の推奨事項と素晴らしいボーナス指標を無料で共有します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします！
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
インディケータ
Apollo Secret Trend は、任意のペアと時間枠でトレンドを見つけるために使用できるプロのトレンド インジケーターです。インジケーターは、取引するペアや時間枠に関係なく、市場のトレンドを検出するために使用できる主要な取引インジケーターになることができます。インジケーターで特別なパラメーターを使用することにより、シグナルを個人の取引スタイルに適応させることができます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。インジケータの信号は再描画しないでください!提供されたスクリーンショットでは、アポロ シークレット トレンド インジケーターと買われ過ぎ/売られ過ぎのオシレーター インジケーターを組み合わせて見ることができます。これは完全に無料で提供されます。 購入後、2 番目の買われすぎおよび売られすぎのオシレーター インジケーターを無料で入手するために私に連絡してください!また、システムの使用方法についても説明します。お得な特典もご用意しております！
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
作者のその他のプロダクト
FVG EA Pro
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
FVG EA PRO   is a must-have smart money concept EA, highly customizable and using advanced techniques of FVG "Fair Value Gap" and market structure to capture high probability trades.  It is highly configurable,  you can build various strategies based on market structure and FVG as entry criteria. FVG EA PRO can be used to trade Kill Zones and Silver Bullet Windows. It is fully compatible with swing trade strategies. It contains all the functionalities  needed by any  successful traders to automa
Ultimate SMC
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.67 (6)
エキスパート
Ultimate SMC is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to act as a framework for traders using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC). If you are a smart money concept trader and want to enhance and automate your trading strategies, this EA is for you. It is designed to cater to advanced traders seeking a robust and versatile tool to implement precise and strategic trading maneuvers based on the smart money concept. The EA combines multiple sophisticated trading techniques and risk ma
Gravity Bands MT5
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (3)
インディケータ
Gravity Bands A powerful all-in-one market structure, momentum, and trend framework for any intraday trader. The Gravity Bands Indicator is designed for traders who want clarity — not noise. Whether you scalp or day-trade, this tool gives you a clean visual structure of the market: Where the trend is Where momentum is accelerating Where structure shifts happen Where price is fair or extendedWhen sessions activate and volatility begins It does not predict the market. It reveals the market. Gravit
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
ユーティリティ
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Step Ahead
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.86 (14)
エキスパート
"Step Ahead" is the ultimate breakout expert advisor The basic strategy is trading breakouts from a time range. It takes a start time and an end time as inputs. The EA sets breakout trades at the end of the ranges and manages the trades via breakeven and trailing stops mechanisms. The trades will be closed if SL or TP hits, and you can configure to close all open trades and orders at a specific time as part of the range settings. The strategy requires an SL for each trade. It is not a risky stra
Breakout Momentum
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
エキスパート
Breakout Momentum  is an automated scalper for EURUSD. Its strategy takes advantage of "false breakout", "breakout", and "raids on liquidity" above and below current marketplace prices. It is effective in both raging and trending markets. It shows promising results during backtesting using "every tick based on real tick" mode. it is also proving itself on a real account. Check Live Signal on  Live Signal 1 - EURUSD Where does it work the best?   The default parameters are optimized to suit the
ICT Silver Bullet MT5
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (21)
インディケータ
ICT Silver Bullet If you are searching for a reliable indicator to trade the ICT Silver Bullet concept, or ICT concepts, Smart Money Concepts, or SMC, this indicator will respond to your need!  Before version 2.2, this indicator was focused only on ICT Silver Bullet, but moving forward, we will include the different elements for smart money concept trading. This indicator will help you identify the following: FVG - fair value gaps Market structure: BOS and CHOCH. It is based on swing high and l
NewStorm
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
エキスパート
N ewStorm  is designed  mainly to trade after news events, and to open trades based on news results.  The EA can be used for swing trading by opening positions based on fundamental analysis with its SL and TP, or it can be used as scalper to profit from quick market move during the news to book some profit. An advanced grid recovery system is included that incorporates several advanced features such as ATR‐based grid spacing, dynamic lot allocation, smart drawdown reduction, trailing stops, and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
ユーティリティ
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Structure Blocks
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (4)
インディケータ
Structure Blocks: a structured way to analyze market structure  This indicator is for you if you are a price action or smart money concept trader. It identifies market trends' ultimate highs and lows and intermediaries' swing lows and highs. It adjusts based on candles' body where most of the volume is, disregarding wicks. Need help or have questions? I am   Lio , don't hesitate to reach out! I am always available to respond, help, and improve.  How it works: Each block consists of a move with
FREE
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
ユーティリティ
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Trade The Box
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trade the   BOX   It is the must-have utility to help you automate the execution of your trading plan, managing scale-up, partial profit booking, and trade managing. It is very intuitive. You need to load it on a chart, set your trading plan, select your range with the BOX, and double-click to activate the trades.   Trade the   BOX   will take it over, ensuring your trading plan is mechanically executed without deviation. As it is a bot handling your trades, Scalpers, you will adore this utilit
フィルタ:
Chapa
472
Chapa 2025.11.26 18:27 
 

Even if you do not trade the Silver Bullet. This Indi packs a lot of value and does so cleanly and professionally! Love me some fractals, fvg's and levels for them purges. Just wished he could sneak in the midnight open level. Great job by the author though!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2025.11.26 18:34
Thanks a lot for the review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
MissyD1202
293
MissyD1202 2024.03.25 12:11 
 

I recently started trading the ict silver bullet strategy plus liquidity concepts and wow this indicator is absolutely brilliant! Nearly every trade I've taken with it has been profit and I love how it it's neat tidy and keeps the charts clean drawing focus only on what I need to see. For anyone trading ict or silver bullet this is a must have indicator.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2024.03.25 12:32
Five ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ for this awesome review, thanks a lot, and don't hesitate if you need any help, just poke me
lutficorpcapital
49
lutficorpcapital 2023.10.29 20:50 
 

This is a must-have EA for anyone trading ICT concepts. Do not hesitate to buy. The developer is very responsive and continues to make updates to both MT4 and MT5 versions. I use this indicator in my daily trading with high confidence!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.29 21:24
Thanks a lot for the review, much appreciated!
Boris1234
24
Boris1234 2023.10.02 09:28 
 

To anyone who's wishing to try a new EA, this is the one. I am a part time trader, with limited trading skills, but this Silver Bullet EA, by Lio, is amazing. I haven't sorted it all out yet, only having it for 4 days and not sure if my broker offset time is correct, but already I've had 3 out of 5 trades successful. Lio's support is fantastic and he's still helping me, so I can only see myself becoming more profitable from here on.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.02 10:09
I really thank you for this positive review, and I think you have an amazing journey in front of you, as usual if you need anything I am more than happy to help
SIIINO
20
SIIINO 2023.10.01 12:40 
 

Works good 👍

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.10.01 12:57
Thanks a lot for your positive feedback! Much appreciated.
tpko
30
tpko 2023.09.20 17:34 
 

Amazing Indicator to help you not lose your bearings. The Key DOL levels have helped me immensely. It's very convenient. Thumbs up from me. Excited for future developments.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.20 17:37
Great thanks! Glad of your review, and glad the indicator is helping! Stay tuned next release this weekend!
Juhász Máté
60
Juhász Máté 2023.09.14 20:55 
 

Useful indicator when looking up what to use and how to use it. Thanks.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.14 21:27
Thanks for the review much appreciated 👍👍
Edwin Aldrian
330
Edwin Aldrian 2023.09.05 07:43 
 

Great tool and excellent support

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.05 07:51
Thanks Edwin, much appreciated!
limjames86
33
limjames86 2023.09.04 07:46 
 

This is awesome indicator. If you trade ICT silver bullet, This is must have indicator for you success

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.04 07:57
Thanks a lot, your review is awesome :)
Fadi88888
232
Fadi88888 2023.09.01 07:58 
 

I think one of the best indicators on mql5 !!! Who understand what this Indicator does, will just profit from it :) Highly recommended Indicator, its a must !!!

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.09.01 08:03
Awesome review, thanks a lot Fadi!
Teguh Deka Prahara
5703
Teguh Deka Prahara 2023.08.23 03:16 
 

Very usefull indicator.. Made profit with good RR..

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.23 07:14
Thank a lot for your feedback! I am happy it serves you well.
riseandshine
21
riseandshine 2023.08.08 23:43 
 

Amazing indicator .. very helpfull .. and the seller does actullay reply and provide support .. easily worth the purchase :) if you have a telegram channel where you provide signlas i wouldn't hesitate to join :)

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.08.08 23:49
Thanks a lot for your comment, join us at https://t.me/TradewithaT_Signals I am posting all silver bullet setups that I am taking, more educational channel than a signal one, looking forward to seeing you there
man1980
1648
man1980 2023.07.28 22:38 
 

i love this indicator, and the support from the seller is top tier.

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.07.29 06:31
Thanks for the review, really appreciate it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Mohamed Sahifa
536
Mohamed Sahifa 2023.06.21 19:10 
 

Great & helpful Indicator

Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
20339
開発者からの返信 Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali 2023.06.21 19:45
Thanks a lot for your review! Much appreciated.
レビューに返信