Goldenclaw

Goldenclaw EA is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe.

This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm.

Input Parameters:
  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment.
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. 
  • Fixed Lot Size - Fixed lot size.
  • Activate Auto Lot Size - true if you want to activate auto lot size calculation.
  • Auto Lot Risk - Value to calculate auto lot size.
  • Stop Loss - Stop loss.
  • Break Even - Distance to trigger breakeven profit.  
  • Trailing Start - Distance to trigger trailing.
  • Slippage - Slippage.
  • Max Spread Allowed - If spread goes higher than this value, EA wont trade.
  • Indicators setting.
  • Time filter.
 
Recommendation:
  • High volatile pairs (Gold XAUUSD, Bitcoin BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, Forex major pairs)
  • Zero stop level.
  • Zero freeze level. 
  • 5 minutes timeframe.
  • ECN, Zero, or Raw spread account.


