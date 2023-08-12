Risk Lot Calculator Dashboard Indicator

This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the auto-calculated risk lot, with the given risk percentage & risk points (Stop Loss) and others.

The main function of this indicator is to help you calculate your exact scalping risk lots and swing risk lots.

Also it displays the active trades of each pair you've executed with the following: type of trade, lot size, symbol, & equity(+/-).

Also displays the bar counter set in every 5-minute bar timer. (whichever time frame you're active, the bar timer will use the 5-minute bar counter). but you can change or choose that in the Inputs Tab and select the bar timer countdown of your choice).

It also displays the current symbol, daily P/L and daily percentage, and spread.

You can also set your stoploss in points of your choice by changing in the "Inputs" Tab.  with this SL, it plots or draws and display movable objects for your stoploss points set and profit target that serves as 1:1 up to 1:2 Risk Reward Ratio for easy and convenient settings of your SL and TPs. labelled as follows: SL^TP1, TP2 to both sides.

In addition, the indicator also can calculate with the given input value of an account size. for example: you want to know the risk lot size of a 100,000K account size.
All you do is go to the "Inputs" Tab and enter value on the right side of the 'InputBalance' and set to "true" the 'UseInputBalance', and at the same time disabled or set to 'false' the "UseAccountBalance".

In version 1.02 added an input string for symbols for special pairs with extension, and also for crypto, so you can easily type in or enter in the inputs tab the currency pair with extension to get the exact calculated risk lot.(pls. view available symbols given by your broker's default currency pairs with extension)

[please view images for you to understand the functions well. thank you.]

ATTENTION:  If you download this indicator from Free Demo link, it will save in the Expert Advisors Folder under Market Folder and can only be run in the "Strategy Tester".  Sometimes the test won't work and no display on chart. So better contact the seller or use the product without limitations, purchase the full version from the market. (MQL5.com)

Disclaimer: this indicator or trading tool is to be use only for easy calculation of risk lots to each current pair on chart display, and not for entering trades.  For more info or queries or request, please send a message to the seller including your proof of payment screen shot with your MQL5 profile only here on this website MQL5 dot com.

[note: the symbol changer indicator is free, and can be use for easy and smooth navigation on chart to each pair of your choice. so, send me a message including the selected pairs of your choice only here on this web site MQL5 dot com. thank you.]

Thank you.  Enjoy and Happy Trading!

